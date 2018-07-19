Republican Leah Vukmir continues to gain support in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate primary campaign, pulling at least even with Kevin Nicholson for the first time in the latest Marquette Law School Poll.
It also finds state schools superintendent Tony Evers solidifying his lead in the Democratic primary to decide who faces Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.
The Marquette poll released Wednesday was the final one before the statewide primary Aug. 14.
With a month until votes are counted, it shows a too-close-to-call battle between Vukmir and Nicholson for who will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.
Vukmir has 34 percent support among likely Republican primary voters, compared to 32 percent for Nicholson. Thirty percent of likely GOP voters remain undecided, with a barrage of advertising for and against both candidates hitting the airwaves now — and likely to continue until the primary.
Among likely Democratic primary voters, Evers leads the eight-candidate primary field with 31 percent support. Evers has steadily built his support since the March poll, when he had 18 percent.
The next tier of candidates are far behind: state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout and state firefighters’ union president Mahlon Mitchell are at 6 percent and former state Democratic Party chairman Matt Flynn is at 5 percent.
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is at 4 percent, former state Rep. Kelda Roys and activist Mike McCabe are at 3 percent, and Josh Pade is near zero percent in the poll.
For Roys, there’s a discrepancy between her poll support and her robust fundraising totals. Roys had the most cash on hand of any of the Democratic candidates as of June 30, the end of the last campaign-finance reporting period.
Hours after the poll results were released, Roys announced an endorsement from a possible 2020 Democratic presidential contender: U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York.
As results of the poll were announced, Flynn said he plans to release his first campaign TV ad focusing on his plan to stop the Foxconn electronics manufacturing project near Racine.
All eight Democratic governor campaigns said Wednesday their candidates are committed to remaining in the race.
The poll found favorability or approval levels in line with past polls for the two incumbents seeking statewide re-election this fall, Walker and Baldwin. Forty-seven percent of respondents approved of Walker’s job performance and 45 percent disapproved.
Forty-one percent had a favorable view of Baldwin, versus 40 percent who viewed her unfavorably.
The poll was conducted July 11-15 with 800 registered Wisconsin voters responding.
The error margin for the full sample is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points. Among likely Republican primary voters it’s plus or minus 7.0 points; among Democrats it’s 6.6 points.
Republican support for Vukmir has increased steadily in the poll since it was first surveyed in March. That poll found Nicholson leading Vukmir, 28 percent to 19 percent.
The previous Marquette poll released last month had Nicholson with 37 percent support among likely Republican primary voters, Vukmir was at 32 percent and 30 percent of GOP poll respondents said they didn’t know.
Vukmir was endorsed by Republican Party of Wisconsin delegates in May.
Outside groups have been spending heavily in the race, with about $10 million coming either in support of Nicholson or knocking Baldwin. About $2 million is being spent by the national Club for Growth against Vukmir, ads that former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson denounced Wednesday.
Republicans have been fearful of a repeat of the 2012 campaign, when Thompson emerged broke from the Republican primary and in a weakened position for the general election. He went on to lose to Baldwin.
In the 2012 race, the national Club for Growth spent millions on ads supporting one of Thompson’s opponents, Mark Neumann. Now the Club for Growth is running ads attacking Vukmir, and Thompson is sounding the alarm.
“They are wasting precious resources that would be better used in the general election to elect a conservative to the U.S. Senate from Wisconsin,” Thompson said.
Nicholson on Wednesday announced the launch of his first TV ad of the primary campaign, focusing on his military service.
In the ad, Nicholson calls it a “disgrace” that Congress won’t stop illegal immigration or build a border wall. He touts his experience serving as a Marine in Afghanistan and Iraq and says that “career politicians” are wasting “this moment.” He says “for America, it’s now or never.”
He does not mention Vukmir in the spot.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.