The latest poll of Wisconsin voters shows President Donald Trump trailing potential Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a possible 2020 match-up.
The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday, which included 800 registered voters and spanned Aug. 25-29, gave former Vice President Biden a 9-point edge over Trump with 51% to 42%.
Bernie Sanders was favored by 48% of respondents, while Trump was by 44%. Elizabeth Warren and Trump tied with both favored by 45%.
Numbers fall off considerably from there, Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin noted, pointing out that the huge field of candidates "has substantially failed to connect with Wisconsin voters."
"This is the unique thing we started to see in 2016 with the GOP race," he added.
Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than a percentage point.
While it's still more than half a year until the state's April presidential primary vote and 14 months until the election, Franklin said early polls can offer a snapshot of how potential voters feel about candidates. He added that much can, and likely will, change between now and the April primary.
"The numbers are movable things aimed at where we stand today, not as predictions of where the final outcome is going to be," Franklin said.
Doubts on economy
Wisconsinites remain optimistic about the economy, but ongoing trade disputes could be causing that faith to wane.
About 37% of respondents believe the economy has gotten better in the last 12 months, while 25% think it has gotten worse. Looking forward to the next 12 months, however, and only 26% say the economy will get better, while 37% think it will get worse.
"It you're watching what public confidence in the economy looks like, this is a bit of a downturn from January," Franklin said.
Breaking those numbers down along party lines found Republicans are more optimistic than Democratic respondents.
About 41% of GOP respondents believe the economy will get better, while 63% of Democratic respondents think it will get worse. Among Independents, who represent about 8% of those polled, 21% think the economy will get better while 33% think it will get worse.
"That 8% can make a real difference as we go through the campaign," Franklin added.
The margin of error in the poll is about 4 percentage points.
Little has changed since the April poll in regard to President Donald Trump's job approval: 45% of respondents approve of the president's performance, while 53% disapprove. In April, 46% of respondents approved, while 52% disapproved. In January, those numbers were 44% approval and 52% disapproval.
Gun control
Respondents' opinion on gun control legislation also remains relatively unchanged from the April poll, with 80% of voters still supporting expanded background checks.
The poll found that 75% of respondents with guns in the house support background checks, compared with 88% of respondents without a gun in the household.
"Both of those are huge majorities, whether you have a gun in the house or not," Franklin said.
A new question in this poll found that 81% of respondents support so-called "red-flag laws," which would prohibit the possession of a firearm by those who have been deemed by a judge to be a danger to themselves or another person.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last month called for the state to adopt universal background checks and red-flag laws, but Republicans — who hold control of the Legislature — have shown little interest in such measures and instead argue more deliberation is needed.
Governor, Legislature
In regard to Wisconsin officials, Evers' job approval stands at 54%, with disapproval at 34%. That's up from a 37% approval rating in April.
The Legislature's job performance was at 52% approval and 38% disapproval. In April, the Legislature's approval was at 50%.