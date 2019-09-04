Wisconsinites' optimism in the economy remains positive, but ongoing tariff discussions could have faith in an economic upturn could be waning, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday.
The poll, which included 800 registered voters and spanned Aug. 25-29, found that 37% of respondents believe the economy has gotten better in the last 12 months, while 25% think it has gotten worse. Looking forward to the next 12 months, however, and only 26% say the economy will get better, while 37% think it will get worse.
"It you're watching what public confidence in the economy looks like, this is a bit of a downturn from January," said Marquette Law School Poll Director Charles Franklin.
Breaking those numbers down along party lines found, unsurprisingly, that Republicans are more optimistic than Democratic respondents.
About 41% of GOP respondents believe the economy will get better, while 63% of Democratic respondents think it will get worse. Among Independents, which represent about 8% of the poll, 21% think the economy will get better while 33% think it will get worse.
"That 8% can make a real difference as we go through the campaign," Franklin added.
Little has changed since the April poll in regard to President Donald Trump's job approval — 45% of respondents approve, while 53% disapprove. In April, 46% of respondents approved of the president’s job performance, while 52% disapproved. In January, 44% approved, while 52% disapproved.
Gun Control
Respondents opinion on gun control legislation remains relatively unchanged from the April poll, with 80% of voters still supporting expanded background checks.
The poll found that 75% of respondents with guns in the house support background checks, compared with 88% of respondents without a gun in the household.
"Both of those are huge majorities, whether you have a gun in the house or not," Franklin said.
A new question in this poll found that 81 percent of respondents support red-flag laws, which would prohibit the possession of a firearm for someone who has been deemed by a judge as a danger to themselves or another person.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last month called for the state to adopt universal background checks and red-flag laws, but Republicans — who hold control of the Legislature — have shown little interest in such measures and instead argue more deliberation is needed.
2020 Election
While it's still more than half a year until the state's April presidential primary vote and 14 months until the election, Franklin said early polls can offer a snapshot into how potential voters feel about candidates. He added that much can, and likely will, change between now and the April primary.
"The numbers are movable things aimed at where we stand today, not as predictions of where the final outcome is going to be," Franklin said.
In regard to presidential candidates, the poll found a strong backing for Trump, but also support for the most recognizable Democratic candidates.
In regard to match-ups with potential 2020 nominees, 51% found former Vice President Joe Biden favorable, while 42% found Trump favorable.
Bernie Sanders was favored by 48% of respondents, while Trump was by 44%. Elizabeth Warren and Trump tied with both favored by 45%.
Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than a percentage point.
Numbers fall off considerably form there, Franklin noted, pointing out that the huge field of candidates "has substantially failed to connect with Wisconsin voters."
"This is the unique thing we started to see in 2016 with the GOP race," he added.