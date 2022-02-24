Police oversight board creates task force to work with recruiter in hiring independent monitor

Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board charged with finding an independent police monitor voted Thursday night to create a task force and solicit proposals from private recruiters to help find new candidates after the hiring process fell apart last year.

The move lets the board put out requests for proposals to private recruiting agencies to locate possible candidates and draft interview questions, work that so far had been handled by board members themselves. The board will still have final discretion over who is ultimately hired as the city's first police monitor.

"We will still be managing every step, including the selection of the independent monitor," said Keetra Burnette, the board's chair. "But it's really hiring someone to staff and manage the work."

The price tag of bringing on a private firm is estimated at between $20,000 and $25,000, said Harper Donahue, Madison's director of human resources. The oversight board has ample funds for the venture in its budget, though depending on the final cost, approval from City Council could be required. City Attorney Mike Haas said the board is legally allowed to get outside help with the process as long as the board makes the final decision.

Civilian oversight of police has long been a goal of police reform activists. Yet the hiring of an independent monitor, essentially the reason the civilian board was created by City Council in September 2020, has been marred by finalists dropping out and claims of reverse racism. The monitor would be able to investigate Madison police, though neither the monitor nor board have the ability to hire, fire or discipline officers.

The board was on the cusp of hiring a monitor last December when it offered the job to Byron Bishop, a city civil rights administrator. But the board withdrew its offer to Bishop a week later amid revelations that he’d discriminated against a woman he’d been having an affair with and violated state licensing requirements at a company he ran more than 15 years ago.

Another finalist for the job, Tiffany Simmons, a university lecturer and assistant chief of staff at the District of Columbia Department of Corrections, dropped out of consideration in November. Eric A. Hill, a white former military police officer who also sought the job filed state and federal discrimination complaints in November, alleging that nearly 30 social media posts by board members disparaging white men and the military put him at an unfair disadvantage.

Also on Thursday the board created a task force to work with a private recruiting firm to design and manage the hiring process. When explaining the role of the new group, Burnette said she had no interest in being on the task force after her experience with the hiring process last year, citing the "many, many personal hours of my own personal time that I allocated to designing and managing the process."

Board member Isadore Knox Jr. cautioned that a new bureaucratic level could slow down the hiring process.

"Sometimes when we start creating new task forces, that takes more time," Knox said. "We spend more months waiting to get stuff back from an additional task force entity, and the one thing we do not want to do is slow this process down in terms of getting an independent monitor hired."

Three board members, Knox, Shadayra Kilfloy-Flores and Maia Pearson, volunteered to serve on the task force.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.