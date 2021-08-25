Police called several times over loud parties where 17-year-old was shot and killed

About 15 minutes before a 17-year-old Madison high schooler was killed in a drive-by shooting at a student rental on the Near West Side Aug. 14, Madison police got a call about a loud backyard party at the property near Camp Randall.
It wouldn't be their first visit to the property at 18-20 Lathrop St. Complaints about large, loud parties the night before, and the weekend before, also resulted in police showing up.
At 11:36 p.m., police were on their way to the residence. But before they could get there, at 11:42, officers were diverted to a higher-priority call about a fight involving multiple people on the Southwest Side in another part of the Midtown Police District.
Minutes later, at 11:51 p.m., another call came into the 911 center from Lathrop Street, this one to report a shooting. Officers found several bullet casings, but by then, someone had driven Jovan Freeny, of Fitchburg, to a hospital, where he would be be declared dead from gunshot wounds. The shooting would be Madison's fifth homicide of 2021 and the fourth related to gun violence.
No one will ever know if the homicide, which is still under investigation, could have been prevented had officers not been diverted to another location.
"Certainly, experience says the presence of officers in these instances tends to have a stabilizing effect," Midtown District Capt. Jason Freedman said, adding that perpetrators sometimes will still shoot in the presence of police. "There's no guarantee it could have prevented it."
But the shooting followed police responses to parties at the three-flat building the night before and weekend before, Freedman said.
The parties came around the time leases were turning over, and it's not known if the partygoers were connected to anyone living in the house, Freedman said. It's also possible that some of those in attendance on the second weekend had no connection to residents at the property, he said.
But two residents who live in the area said the parties were different from the usual college house party in the largely white neighborhood near UW-Madison: big, loud, most of the attendees were Black, some were younger than college age and some older, and instead of arriving by foot, many in the crowd showed up in vehicles.
The volume of the parties attracted attention, even in this neighborhood accustomed to beer-soaked bacchanals on football Saturdays.
On Aug. 6, police were called around 11:38 p.m. about noise in the area, but responding officers were unable to locate anything, Freedman said.
A second call about a large, loud party on the 10 block of Lathrop Street came at 1:21 a.m. Aug. 7. Busy with a high number of calls elsewhere and with limited staff, officers made no proactive effort to break it up, he said.
Another call followed at 1:36 a.m. and officers encountered a huge party, consisting of perhaps several hundred people, at 18-20 Lathrop St. with some people climbing fences, urinating outside and making noise. Police used emergency sirens and announcements to break up the party, and people began to disperse, he said.
But the party continued and police, who had to leave the scene to respond to another call, were again dispatched back to 18-20 Lathrop at 1:46 a.m., Freedman said. When officers arrived, some people ran into the house and shut the door. Officers asked those remaining to keep the noise down and stop peeing outside, he said. Some were cooperative; others were verbally hostile, he said.
"Large house parties are very common," Freedman said. "The area is known for them."
But a party of several hundred people, with public urination and vomiting, is less common, he said. Still, word of a big party can spread fast to expanding circles of people on social media, he said.
'Cars swarming'
"These parties get loud. You can hear them blocks away," said one neighborhood resident, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. "The neighborhood was bustling with foot traffic and cars swarming to this party."
The next week, about 10:56 p.m. on Aug., 13, a Friday, police were called by a resident of 18-20 Lathrop St. about a party in the building's 1,330-square-foot basement that seemed unconnected to anyone who lived there, Freedman said.
Officers arrived and heard loud music and voices from the basement and contacted several people outside described as college-age or younger, he said. The officers spoke with several people outside and asked if anyone lived there or was connected to someone who did. None of the people they interviewed lived there, but one person said they knew a possible resident and left to get the person. It's not clear if police ever spoke to that person; officers never made contact with a partier connected to the building.
The officers warned the partygoers to leave or face possible citations for trespassing, Freedman said, and perhaps 50 to 75 people left the basement, although some remained in the area, Freedman said.
The next morning, at the end of the shift, an officer sent an email to a lieutenant noting the unusual circumstances surrounding the party, he said.
"It's not uncommon for people to host big parties in their house," Freedman said. "It's not uncommon for parties to spill into other spaces. It is uncommon if there's zero connection to anyone in the building."
The three-flat, gray-with-white-trim building with 11 bedrooms and large porches on each floor plus the basement, is managed by J. Michael Real estate and owned by University Heights Properties. The manager did not respond to multiple phone messages, emails and one in-person visit this week.
A party, then shooting
With no indications of violence or property damage that first weekend, officers intended to follow up during business hours the following week, Freedman said.
Then, on the evening of Aug. 14, police got dispatched at 11:36 p.m. to another loud party on the block.
The neighborhood resident said the party looked much like the one the previous weekend and that, while again too loud, thought the crowd could be new tenants or connected to new tenants of the building.
But then the officers were diverted to a call about a group fighting and screaming on the 4300 block of Britta Drive, where ultimately no arrests would be made, Freedman said. The shooting happened nine minutes later.
"By the time we showed up for the homicide, most everybody was gone," said Capt. Daniel Nale of the Madison Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau.
Days later, during a sit-down with reporters at the nursing home where she works, Tehesha Williams said her son, Jovan Freeny, a father to be set to start his junior year at Capital High School this year after moving from Verona High School, attended the party with friends. After the shooting, Williams said Freeny's friends drove her son to the hospital and left him in the parking lot.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Tips can be made anonymously.
