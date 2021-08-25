Police called several times over loud parties where 17-year-old was shot and killed

But the party continued and police, who had to leave the scene to respond to another call, were again dispatched back to 18-20 Lathrop at 1:46 a.m., Freedman said. When officers arrived, some people ran into the house and shut the door. Officers asked those remaining to keep the noise down and stop peeing outside, he said. Some were cooperative; others were verbally hostile, he said.

"Large house parties are very common," Freedman said. "The area is known for them."

But a party of several hundred people, with public urination and vomiting, is less common, he said. Still, word of a big party can spread fast to expanding circles of people on social media, he said.

'Cars swarming'

"These parties get loud. You can hear them blocks away," said one neighborhood resident, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. "The neighborhood was bustling with foot traffic and cars swarming to this party."

The next week, about 10:56 p.m. on Aug., 13, a Friday, police were called by a resident of 18-20 Lathrop St. about a party in the building's 1,330-square-foot basement that seemed unconnected to anyone who lived there, Freedman said.