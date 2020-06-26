Police arrest, release suspect in hit-and-run near Wando's

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Madison Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old man named Brendan J Oneil for the hit and run that took place on June 21. According to reports he was released on Thursday after posting a $350 bond.

Oneil is alleged to be the driver of a truck that plowed through a crowd around 2 a.m. on June 21 at University Avenue and Frances Street outside Wando’s Bar and Grill.

The hit and run injured a young Black woman, Alize Carter, and sparked days of protest and unrest around the city. Carter has spent the past week recovering from injuries including road rash from being hit and dragged by the vehicle alleged to have been driven by Oneil.

