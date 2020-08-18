Police and Fire Commission requires chiefs to live within 15 miles of Madison

Future Madison police and fire chiefs will be required to live within 15 miles of the city’s boundaries no more than 60 days after being appointed, according to a rule change made by the Police and Fire Commission Monday.
Madison’s PFC is currently in the process of hiring a permanent chief and expanding the residency requirement beyond Madison could increase the pool of interested applicants.
“We appeal to a wider group of candidates if we have wider borders,” commissioner Mary Schauf said.
Under the commission’s current rules, a police or fire chief appointee “shall establish residence within 60 days after appointment.” In 2013, Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, signed a law that largely preempts local governments from setting employment rules, including residency requirements.
That law allows cities to enforce requirements that police, firefighters and emergency workers live within 15 miles of city limits.
“It’s doing the most we can,” said Jenna Rousseau, attorney for the PFC. “By just leaving it on the books and doing nothing, then it risks having an invalid rule we can’t enforce and on top of that, not even having a 15 mile requirement.”
Four commissioners voted in favor, with Commissioner Kevin Gundlach abstaining due to his opposition to the law change in 2013.
Though the 15-mile rule will be in effect for the current police chief search, the job announcement notes that residency within the city is desired. Applications are due Sept. 14.
Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl does not live in Madison and has said he does not want to apply for the vacant chief of police position. He’s pointed to the residency requirement but said in an email on Aug. 11 that loosening the residency requirement would not change his mind.
“I do not plan on applying for the permanent position,” Wahl said in the email.
