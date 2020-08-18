Police and Fire Commission requires chiefs to live within 15 miles of Madison

Four commissioners voted in favor, with Commissioner Kevin Gundlach abstaining due to his opposition to the law change in 2013.

Though the 15-mile rule will be in effect for the current police chief search, the job announcement notes that residency within the city is desired. Applications are due Sept. 14.

Acting Police Chief Vic Wahl does not live in Madison and has said he does not want to apply for the vacant chief of police position. He’s pointed to the residency requirement but said in an email on Aug. 11 that loosening the residency requirement would not change his mind.

“I do not plan on applying for the permanent position,” Wahl said in the email.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.