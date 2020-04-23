Poised for redevelopment, Alliant Energy Center adapts to fill community needs during COVID-19

The future of the convention business in the greater Madison area is largely unknown as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the county and across the state.

“It’s very complex, and like so many things, so many uncertainties,” Archer said.

As of Tuesday, 387 people in Dane County have been infected by COVID-19 and 20 have died from it. Across the state, 4,620 have tested positive for the disease and 230 people have died from it.

Brent Kyzer McHenry, tapped to be the next director of the Alliant Energy Center, remains optimistic about the future of the campus. Events at the campus are part of the “fabric” of the community, he said.

“People are going to be very interested in returning to as normal as things can be,” said McHenry, whose position is pending on Dane County Board approval. “We’re also a culture of events, especially in Dane County and south central Wisconsin.”