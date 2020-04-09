Plenty of blame to go around after chaotic spring election amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A day after thousands of Wisconsin voters stood in line for hours despite warnings about a public health emergency, the finger-pointing over how such a chaotic election could take place had begun.

For most of the state, there were few problems. In 47 of the state’s 72 counties, there were at least as many polling places as last year, and in another 12 only one less site. Even in Madison, which managed to keep open 66 of its normal 92 polling sites, there were few lines and smooth operations.

The biggest problems occurred in the handful of counties that reduced polling locations because fears about the COVID-19 pandemic had caused a shortage of poll workers. The biggest reductions came in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Brown counties, which saw long lines on Election Day in its largest cities. Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city with almost 600,000 residents and the most COVID-19 deaths, maintained just five polling locations.

The long wait times in some locations were perhaps exacerbated by many voters not receiving requested absentee ballots by Election Day and a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the eve of the election disallowing ballots submitted after Tuesday. Those issues forced many voters to choose between giving up their constitutional right to vote or risking their health.