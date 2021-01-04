Planners seek fairer approach to guiding Madison's growth, covering all neighborhoods

"A system like the one we’re contemplating would provide increased clarity and predictability for both residents and developers," city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.

Under the existing planning framework, the city has not been able to provide targeted planning services beyond the high-level, broad recommendations in the Comprehensive Plan, Stouder said.

"Many parts of the city are not covered by more specific plans," she said. "We have dozens of sub-area plans covering small parts of the city and adopted over the last few decades. Some are overlapping. They vary in content and level of detail, often including too many recommendations or recommendations at too great a level of detail for the city to effectively implement."

The system lacks a consistent, standardized approach to neighborhood and sub-area plans, Plan Commission chairperson Ledell Zellers said, adding that there's no ability to cover all areas of the city with more specific plans at the level of detail that has been past practice due to city staffing levels and associated costs.

Further, there's a tendency to get uneven input from various neighborhoods and parts of the city when developing plans, and the contents of sub-area plans are very different from each other, Zellers said.