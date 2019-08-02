Planned Parenthood is acquiring three new centers in western Wisconsin later this month in a newly announced merger with Essential Health Clinic.
The merger, which is effective Aug. 19, means Planned Parenthood will operate a total of 24 clinics across the state, including locations in Milwaukee, Madison and Eau Claire.
The three new clinics are located in La Crosse, Blair and Sparta, and Planned Parenthood in its announcement Friday said the move would help expand access to community health options.
“We are excited to welcome Essential Health Clinic into the Planned Parenthood family," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said in the announcement. "Both Essential and PPWI have worked together to provide high quality, nonjudgmental and confidential reproductive health care to keep our communities safe, healthy and strong."
Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Iris Riis said the merger would allow for additional services to be provided to patients, including early pregnancy complication management, postpartum care coordination and access to the HPV vaccine. Other services include birth control access, cancer screenings, STD treatment and testing and more, though no abortion services will be offered at the new clinics, Riis said.
Abortions are only available at three of Planned Parenthood's clinics — in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan.
Essential Health Clinic Board President Carol Kratz touted Planned Parenthood as "a trusted reproductive health provider with a long history of providing affordable health care and education services."
"For more than 40 years we have provided excellent care to those in our communities, and we welcome Planned Parenthood to meet our patients’ needs together,” she said.
Asked about any estimates for the number of additional patients that could be served post-merger, Riis said there are no official figures but noted Essential serves 3,400 patients each year.
"We hope to build on that number through our increased hours and services," she said.