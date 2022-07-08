Planned Parenthood Advocates: Biden order changes nothing for abortion in Wisconsin

President Joe Biden's executive order on abortion does nothing to restore access to abortion in Wisconsin following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin said Friday.

Mike Murray, the group's executive director, commended the president's order, which includes expanding access to emergency contraception and ramping up public outreach campaigns on abortion.

But as the president said his hands are largely tied on restoring nationwide abortion access without Congressional approval, Murray said the White House should explore other executive actions supported by abortion rights groups and members of Congress.

"Unfortunately, none of the actions today will restore access to abortion care in Wisconsin," Murray said in a statement.

Advocates have urged the administration to go further, looking into how Medicaid could cover travel for abortion or allowing abortions to be performed on federal land.

In the order, Biden directed Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to consider updating guidance on emergency conditions under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

These updates could ensure all patients, including those experiencing miscarriages or ectopic pregnancies, receive full protections for emergency medical care granted under federal law.

Biden also encouraged Becerra to consider strengthening the protection of reproductive healthcare information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. HIPAA protects sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without a patient's consent.

At the White House on Friday, Biden urged voters outraged by the Supreme Court's decision to vote more Democrats into office in November's election.

Biden continues to face criticism from some in his own party for not acting with more urgency to protect women’s access to abortion.

In Wisconsin, Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit challenging the state's 1849 near-total abortion ban, arguing that the law should be declared unenforceable since it sat dormant for so long.

There is a lack of legal consensus of whether the the 1849 is in effect, but fear of prosecution has led Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to halt abortions in the state after the Supreme Court tossed out the protections guaranteed under Roe.

While the 1849 law bans abortions from the time of conception unless it’s necessary to save a mother’s life, a subsequent law enacted in 1985 — years after the U.S. Supreme Court declared abortion a constitutional right — only bans abortion after fetal viability and includes an exception for saving a mother’s life or health.

Meanwhile, some Wisconsin politicians are looking to further restrict access to contraception in the state. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels refused to share his stance on emergency contraception when prompted last weekend.

In his statement, Murray further urged the state Legislature to repeal the 1849 law.

"Every day that legislative Republicans choose inaction is another day where they are making the choice to deny essential abortion care to women and other people who can become pregnant in Wisconsin," Murray said.

"Should our state legislature or Congress continue to abdicate these responsibilities, the only other way to restore abortion access in Wisconsin is to have a court of competent jurisdiction clarify that Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban is unenforceable," he said.