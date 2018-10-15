After committing to facility improvements and extending a contract with its operators in May, Madison officials are considering additional upgrades to historic Breese Stevens Field.
The city has invested $1.2 million in a new restroom and concessions facility and $1.3 million to upgrade the public address system, seating, locker rooms, facility systems and field amenities in preparation for the arrival of a professional soccer team in the spring.
City Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp said in a statement the third phase of improvements are the next step in “continued work to ensure preservation and activation of historic Breese Stevens Field.” The facility was originally built in 1925 with additions constructed in 1934 and 1939, and
The current request is to create a rooftop seating area on top of the new concession stand, add seasonal use hospitality space along the East Washington Avenue side, install digital LED signs along the field and add more seating on the covered grandstand. New standing spectator areas would include drink rails.
“These improvements are necessary to modernize the facility and make it more spectator friendly, as well as are key to ensuring a facility that meets the standards for professional soccer,” Knepp said in the statement.
Claire Oleksiak, community services manager for the Parks Division, said staff is at work on coming up with cost estimates.
With the additional seating, capacity for the facility will reach about 5,000 people. All work would be done within the existing perimeter wall with the exception of replacing two doors.
The city approved a 10-year contract with Big Top Events, the operators of Breese Stevens Field, in May. Big Top, which also owns the Madison Mallards and manages the baseball stadium at Warner Park, pursued a longer contract and facility improvements to attract a soccer team.
“We feel great as Breese Stevens Field gets close to celebrate its 100th anniversary ... that really the best and highest use of the facility is absolutely in its future and that the city and us are investing in its future to make it outstanding and something the community will be feeling great about,” Big Top Events president Vern Stenman said.
The proposed improvements align with the 2007 Breese Stevens Field Rehabilitation Design Report and the comprehensive 2017 Breese Stevens Field Facility Plan. The most recent facility plan outlines the vision for adding an office, retail space and a restaurant.
The Parks Division will give an information presentation at the Landmarks Commission meeting Monday at 5 p.m. in room 103A of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The Commission is expected to hold a public hearing on a certificate of appropriateness at its Nov. 19 meeting.