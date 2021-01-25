Plan to place Vel Phillips statue at state Capitol moving forward slowly but surely

A proposal to place a statue of the late Vel Phillips, Wisconsin’s first Black secretary of state, at Wisconsin’s Capitol is moving forward through the state committee process.
The State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, which is in charge of decorations at the Capitol, on Monday unanimously approved the creation of a subcommittee that will finalize the design and location of the statue, and then come back to the board with a recommendation.
Republican state Sen. Amy Loudenbeck, the board's vice-chairwoman, wouldn't let the panel vote on whether to approve the statue outright, saying members need more information and the subcommittee approach is the best way to obtain it.
The sculpture of Phillips would join the "Forward" and Col. Hans Christian Heg statues, which are set to be reinstalled this summer after being torn down by protesters this past summer. Heg is an abolitionist who died in a Civil War battle, and the "Forward" statue has come to represent women's rights.
If a Phillips statue is erected, would be the first at the Capitol to honor a person of color.
Tentative plans for the $241,000 project include placing the statue at the South Hamilton Street entrance to the Capitol Building, facing the Dane County Courthouse.
Phillips was also the first African American woman to graduate from the UW-Madison School of Law in 1951. She was also the first African American, as well as the first woman, to serve on the Milwaukee City Council and to become a Wisconsin judge. Phillips was also a leaders in the civil rights movement.
"Her presence in Milwaukee was ubiquitous,” her son Michael Phillips said during Monday's meeting. "She was a star here. I believe her star shone statewide as well."
Dave Endres, chair of the advisory committee that Gov. Tony Evers in December tasked to work on the statue proposal, said Phillips is "possibly Wisconsin's most influential African American woman."
"Most Wisconsin schoolchildren take a field trip to the state Capitol, usually as part of their fourth grade civics curriculum," Endres said. "Consider how inspiring it could be for those young children, Black and brown children, to see someone who looks like they do honored for her contributions to the civil rights movement and to the communities of Wisconsin."
The advisory committee's proposal to put a statue of Phillips on South Hamilton Street was well received by the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board, with many board members noting their excitement about the plans.
Loudenbeck floated the idea of having the statue inside the Capitol where visitors may see it more often. Endres said the advisory committee would discuss that possibility.
If the total cost of the statue stays under $300,000, it would be considered a "small project" and would not need additional approval from the state Legislature. An OK from the State Capitol and Executive Residence Board would allow the advisory committee and the Department of Administration to move forward with picking a sculptor and fundraising.
Molly Vidal, spokesperson for the Department of Administration, said there is not currently a timeline for when the subcommittee is expected to finish its work.
Restoration is continuing on the Heg and Forward statues and expected to be completed by July, DOA official said. The total cost of repairs is estimated at $81,600, but most is covered by $60,000 in grants and about $13,000 in fundraising. Some missing pieces were never found, but were recast.
Paula Veltum, a deputy administrator for DOA's Division of Facilities Development and Management, said there "should be no discernable" difference between the original statues and the restored statues.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.