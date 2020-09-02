Plan to close half of Yahara Hills golf course, seek private help for Monona gains support

A plan to close half of the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison and seek a public-private partnership for the Monona Golf Course got another nod of support Wednesday.
The Madison Board of Park Commissioners unanimously recommended the City Council accept the Golf Task Force's final report, which outlines a plan for closing 18 of the 36 holes at Yahara Hills on the Southeast Side and issuing a request for proposals for a private company or nonprofit to run Monona, a nine-hole course on the East Side.
Ideally, the private business would operate, maintain and invest in Monona for 20 years or so, similar to renting the course from the city, Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp has said.
The report also recommends subsidizing the golf courses with taxpayer dollars, a request that has faced pushback from the council in the past as the courses were designed to be self-sustaining.
The city’s other two courses — Glenway on the Near West Side and Odana Hills on the West Side — would stay intact with no reduction in holes.
Each of the items outlined in the report would need to come back to the Board of Park Commissioners in legislation form to be implemented, commissioner Al Marin said. Accepting the report signals future intent to follow through with the proposals.
Madison’s four golf courses currently offer 72 holes and host about 100,000 rounds of golf annually but have been experiencing financial difficulties for more than a decade. The courses have not shown two consecutive years of profit since 2001-02. Losses in 2019 were a little over half a million dollars.
Without closures, the courses have $39.4 million to $58.7 million in capital needs including clubhouses, green and bunker improvements, irrigation and stormwater capacity, according to a draft July report. The most significant investment — $21 million to $32 million — is needed at Yahara Hills.
Board members considered delaying a decision on the report because no members of the public came to comment on the golf course proposals.
"I’m quite surprised that we don’t have anybody to speak tonight," said Ald. Zachary Henak, 10th District.
Knepp said he was also surprised because there are aspects of the plan that are controversial. But he noted that Parks has been doing outreach with the public, including posting the final report to its website with an option for providing feedback.
Board member Emily Gnam said the city's Golf Subcommittee should reconvene to get more reactions to the report, which Knepp said was doable.
Madison residents can still comment on the plan for the city's golf courses when the report goes before the City Council.
Photos: A look back at Westgate Mall over the years
Westgate Mall 1950s
Aerial view, 1959
J.C. Penney in Westgate, 1960
Grand opening, 1960
Montgomery Ward, 1960
S.S. Kresge Store, 1960
Westgate parking, 1960
Westgate, 1965
Westgate, 1974
Westgate Mall, 1995
Westgate Mall, 1996
Westgate, 1996
Westgate Mall 1997
Westgate Mall 2004
Westgate Mall 2005
Westgate Mall 2005
Westgate Mall 2005
Westgate Mall 2007
Westgate Mall 2007
Famous Footwear, 2007
Bead Bin, 2007
Marquee, 2007
Demolition, 2012
Making way for Hyvee, 2012
Hyvee opens, 2013
Considering redevelopment, 2016
Flood damage, 2018
Deserted mall, 2019
Empty interior, 2019
Westgate, 2019
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.