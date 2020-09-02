Plan to close half of Yahara Hills golf course, seek private help for Monona gains support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A plan to close half of the Yahara Hills Golf Course in Madison and seek a public-private partnership for the Monona Golf Course got another nod of support Wednesday.

The Madison Board of Park Commissioners unanimously recommended the City Council accept the Golf Task Force's final report, which outlines a plan for closing 18 of the 36 holes at Yahara Hills on the Southeast Side and issuing a request for proposals for a private company or nonprofit to run Monona, a nine-hole course on the East Side.

Ideally, the private business would operate, maintain and invest in Monona for 20 years or so, similar to renting the course from the city, Parks Superintendent Eric Knepp has said.

The report also recommends subsidizing the golf courses with taxpayer dollars, a request that has faced pushback from the council in the past as the courses were designed to be self-sustaining.

The city’s other two courses — Glenway on the Near West Side and Odana Hills on the West Side — would stay intact with no reduction in holes.