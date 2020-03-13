'Plan for the worst, hope for the best': Clerks eye alternative polling places for April 7 election

After Madison school district officials signaled they may back out of using school facilities as polling sites because of the coronavirus, City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said she is looking for alternate locations for the April 7 election.
Madison Metropolitan School District spokesman Tim Lemonds said Thursday a final decision has not been made.
“There has been no decision to ask the city to not consider schools as policing places for the upcoming election,” Lemonds said in an email. “However, this is something that is being discussed.”
If MMSD were to prevent its schools from being used on Election Day, it would impact 21 polling locations, Witzel-Behl said. Additionally, St. Mary’s Care Center, The Jefferson retirement community, Coventry Village assisted living facility and Capitol Lakes retirement community have backed out.
Witzel-Behl said the clerk’s office is looking for other possible polling locations.
“There’s a chance your polling place may be moving for this election if you plan to vote in person,” Witzel-Behl said.
Witzel-Behl said the city has dealt with locations closing in the past due to norovirus or a building being demolished, but the coronavirus is creating an unprecedented situation.
“We’ve never had so many places back out last minute,” Witzel-Behl said, noting that replacement locations have not yet been identified.
While polling sites typically have to be finalized 30 days before an election, the state Elections Commission Thursday voted 6-0 to let local clerks relocate them in order to protect people from the coronavirus. The move came after Gov. Tony Evers earlier in the day declared a health emergency and two more Dane County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
Among the sites commissioners asked elections officials across the state to reconsider are nursing homes, care facilities and others as determined by the Department of Health Services and local health departments.
Separately, the panel also acted 6-0 to bar poll workers known as special voting deputies from going to nursing homes as DHS seeks to curb the number of individuals entering those facilities and other care sites around Wisconsin.
Normally, those workers assist residents in filling out absentee ballots and placing them in envelopes that wouldn’t be counted until Election Day. But this spring, clerks will instead mail absentee ballots to individuals living in those facilities who want them.
“We now recognize that while the health effects for the young and healthy may be relatively minimal, the population that is at the greatest risk is the elderly and those with other pre-existing health problems,” commission Chair Dean Knudson said. “Particularly of concern is our residents of nursing homes and other such facilities.”
‘Critical function’
The April 7 election will determine the results of the presidential primary and state Supreme Court. There are also local races to determine seats on the Madison School Board and the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
Witzel-Behl reminded voters to register through the mail or online by Wednesday or registering on Election Day will be the only option.
For those who could be at risk of contracting the coronavirus or would like to avoid lines on Election Day, voters should request an absentee ballot through My Vote Wisconsin.
“If you have a compromised immune system, you should request an absentee ballot,” Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said.
While health professionals are recommending cancelling large events, McDonell said voting is not a “voluntary gathering.”
“This is a critical function,” McDonell said.
In an email to Dane County municipal clerks March 10, McDonell said to “plan for the worst and hope for the best.” This includes updating emergency operation plans with contingencies for elderly poll workers who may opt not to work on Election Day and identifying a backup location for polls, especially if they are a health facility.
The Madison City Clerk’s office is extending its hours Thursday and Friday, so that UW-Madison students have a greater opportunity to register to vote and vote early with an in-person absentee ballot. UW-Madison suspended spring semester face-to-face instruction effective March 23.
The City Clerk’s Office will be open Friday until 6 p.m. Witzel-Behl said the stream of early voters has been “steady.”
In-person absentee voting will be available on UW-Madison’s campus beginning March 29. Union South and Memorial Union will host absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 April 3. The Student Activity Center and Health Sciences Learning Center will host absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 30 through April 3.
Witzel-Behl said the city is reminding poll workers to get their flu shots, wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and stay home if sick.
On Election Day, poll workers will sanitize surfaces hourly and disinfect pens between uses. Voters can opt to bring their own pen, but it must be a regular ball point pen with black or blue ink. Gel and felt pens are not allowed.
“The other thing we’re doing is talking to our poll workers about not discriminating and how a person looks doesn't determine whether or not may be sick,” Witzel-Behl said. “If a person is wearing a mask, it does not mean they’re sick and they should not be treated any differently.”
More voting information can be found online at My Vote Wisconsin and the Madison City Clerk’s Office.
