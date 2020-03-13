'Plan for the worst, hope for the best': Clerks eye alternative polling places for April 7 election

The City Clerk’s Office will be open Friday until 6 p.m. Witzel-Behl said the stream of early voters has been “steady.”

In-person absentee voting will be available on UW-Madison’s campus beginning March 29. Union South and Memorial Union will host absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 April 3. The Student Activity Center and Health Sciences Learning Center will host absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 30 through April 3.

Witzel-Behl said the city is reminding poll workers to get their flu shots, wash hands regularly, avoid touching their faces and stay home if sick.

On Election Day, poll workers will sanitize surfaces hourly and disinfect pens between uses. Voters can opt to bring their own pen, but it must be a regular ball point pen with black or blue ink. Gel and felt pens are not allowed.