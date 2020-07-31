Plan Commission's denies Langdon apartment project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Core Spaces, the development team behind a controversial Langdon Street apartment development, is “disappointed” following the Madison Plan Commission’s denial of its application for demolition and conditional use earlier this week.

The commission voted 7-1 to deny the application from Core for The Hub 2 at 126 Langdon St., saying the proposal failed to make substantial changes during the application process to address concerns voiced by nearby residents, the Urban Design Commission and Plan Commission. Those concerns included the size of the building compared to the neighborhood — home to many UW-Madison fraternities and sororities — traffic and deliveries issues.

“Mostly, I believe that the developers did not sufficiently address the most important concern expressed by neighbors and by me throughout the process: the out-of-scale massing along Langdon Street,” said Ald. Patrick Heck, a member of the Plan Commission. “Core Spaces made mostly aesthetic changes to the front facade, leaving it too wide and too tall, particularly with regard to its context along historic Langdon Street.”

Heck said the commission was looking for structural changes from Core Spaces.