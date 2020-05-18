Plan Commission tackles Langdon Street housing development, city stormwater rules

A number of students and members of the Greek community at UW-Madison spoke with mixed feelings on the development. Some spoke against the project, believing it would not benefit the community but rather add stress to the neighborhood.

Barb Garrity, house director and property manager at the Tri Delta sorority house located next to the proposed building site, said she is worried about adding more than 300 residents to the area, as well as an increased traffic flow and lack of parking in an already crowded corridor.

However, some students said the Hub II is needed because of its proximity to Greek Row and because The Hub and The James fill up too quickly.

Chapter leader of Delta Tau Delta, Max Glennie, said Madison "will continue to lose out on untapped potential from its student body" without the Hub II.

"By bringing much-needed additional rental spaces to the Langdon area, chapters are likely to see an increase in active participation because of more members residing closer to chapter shelters," Glennie said.