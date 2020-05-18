Plan Commission tackles Langdon Street housing development, city stormwater rules

The Madison Plan Commission tackled a proposal Monday for new housing on Langdon Street from the same developers that brought The Hub and The James apartment buildings to UW-Madison's campus in 2015 and 2017, respectively.
The proposal was still being discussed by the commission at 11 p.m. Monday after a public comment period that lasted almost two hours, ending shortly before 10 p.m. Several people spoke in support of and against the Hub II, the proposed seven-story housing development with 107 units at 126 Langdon.
One of the biggest concerns revolved around complaints that Core Spaces, the real estate company proposing the new housing, garnered support for the project by offering leasing and other types of benefits to students.
Marc Lifshin, the co-founder and CEO of Core Spaces, said the company's promotional efforts were intended to educate the community on the project and not meant to be targeted toward specific people for support.
"We've received amazing support within the community from the city stakeholders, local business owners, students and university staff because they believe the benefits of the project to the community are really great," Lifshin said.
A number of students and members of the Greek community at UW-Madison spoke with mixed feelings on the development. Some spoke against the project, believing it would not benefit the community but rather add stress to the neighborhood.
Barb Garrity, house director and property manager at the Tri Delta sorority house located next to the proposed building site, said she is worried about adding more than 300 residents to the area, as well as an increased traffic flow and lack of parking in an already crowded corridor.
However, some students said the Hub II is needed because of its proximity to Greek Row and because The Hub and The James fill up too quickly.
Chapter leader of Delta Tau Delta, Max Glennie, said Madison "will continue to lose out on untapped potential from its student body" without the Hub II.
"By bringing much-needed additional rental spaces to the Langdon area, chapters are likely to see an increase in active participation because of more members residing closer to chapter shelters," Glennie said.
Also Monday, the commission recommended changes to city stormwater design rules be approved by the City Council. Supporters say they will protect against flooding, and developers say the changes will add costs to future projects and raise the pricing of low-income housing.
The City Council will take up final approval of the changes to stormwater design rules at its June 2 meeting.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.