Late Monday night, the Madison Plan Commission was still deciding on a proposal that would allow Edgewood High School to play games on its field, something the city has said it is not allowed to do under the school's master plan.
The Commission was still hearing comments from the public on the measure as of 11:30 p.m. More than 100 people had registered to speak on the conflict, many of them neighbors who were concerned over noise and traffic caused by games, others supporters of Edgewood who wanted students to be able to play on their home field.
The conflict between Edgewood and the city over whether the private Catholic school can use its own field to host athletic competitions has been escalating for months, most recently culminating in a federal lawsuit filed last week where Edgewood alleged it is being religiously discriminated against by the city.
This past spring, the city’s zoning administrator determined that wording in the school’s master plan prohibited it from using the field for games and issued two notices of ordinance violations for games played on the field. That interpretation was upheld at a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting in July, which Edgewood is appealing in the federal lawsuit.
Wording in the school’s master plan describes the intended use of the field as athletic practices and gym classes — without mentioning competitions. Edgewood has maintained that that was not meant to be an exhaustive list of uses.
The ordinance up for a vote at Monday's meeting would repeal Edgewood High School’s master plan, allowing it to host games on its field as other Madison high schools without master plans are allowed to do.
In a memo to the Plan Commission Monday, city planner Timothy Parks noted that Edgewood chose to enter into a master plan voluntarily and should be allowed to repeal it if it wants.
"As it is voluntary for a Campus Institutional-zoned institution like Edgewood to request approval of a master plan for its campus, staff believes that is also possible to ask to no longer be governed by a master plan," Parks states in the memo.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway had initially sponsored Edgewood's request to repeal its master plan, but withdrew her support in light of the lawsuit.
At the meeting, the city attorney's office said it was supportive of Edgewood's request.
But Wendy Fearnside, a neighbor of Edgewood High School, urged the Plan Commission to delay its vote on Edgewood's request, as the commission did with another ordinance that would have prevented the school from making modifications to the field -- including adding lights and a sound system -- if the master plan is repealed.
Edgewood has been trying to make improvements to its field for months, including adding a new sound system, lighting for night games and expanded seating. It had initially wanted to install stadium seating, concessions and permanent bathrooms but halted those efforts after backlash from the surrounding neighborhood.
That ordinance, which would require Edgewood to apply for city approval before making any improvements or modifications to its field, was delayed for another three weeks over concerns that the proposal was being rushed.
Plan Commission member Bradley Cantrell noted that the rule would also apply to UW-Madison, Madison Area Technical College and Madison-area public high schools. Although those schools have been notified of the new ordinance, Cantrell said it could impact them in ways they don't realized.
"I don’t think they understand the implications of it,” Cantrell said.
Fearnside said approving the master plan repeal without the ordinance that would prevent modifications would be “giving Edgewood the go ahead” to install lights and a sound system.