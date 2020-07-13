Plan Commission set to take up 10-story East Washington apartment building

Some of the primary issues, according to the steering committee:

• Doesn’t integrate with the James Madison Park Neighborhood.

• Should be reviewed with respect to its existing context, not to a hypothetical neighborhood that might exist in 20 or 30 years.

• Traffic study should first be completed before approval.

• The height of the building casts an unacceptable shadow on neighboring homes.

• Removal of affordable housing downtown (via the demolition) is not in the interest of the city or the neighborhood.

The proposed apartment building would include 39 efficiencies, 73 one-bedroom units, 4 one-bedroom with a den units and 40 two-bedroom units, all ranging in size from 500 to 1,800 square feet.

Dry cleaning operations have resulted in the solvent PCE (perchloroethylene) contaminating soil beneath the site. According to a letter of intent document submitted to city staff by the development team, the redevelopment of that site will have to meet current environmental standards.

The Plan Commission will also consider the redevelopment of the VFW property at 133 E. Lakeside St. The VFW has decided to sell the property.