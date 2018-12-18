Ald. Matt Phair knows that most neighbors of a proposed west Madison affordable housing development don't like the project. He estimated that about 80 percent of attendees at a September neighborhood meeting were against it. So it’s a “little bit of tough thing” to voice his support, he said.
“We didn’t make everybody happy ... I would say a majority would still be opposed to this,” Phair said. “But I want to say I’m definitely in support of this project … We all know our need for affordable housing.”
The city’s Plan Commission, which was reviewing the project for land use approvals Monday night, agreed, granting near-unanimous approval. Also Monday, the commission killed a previously rejected proposal for a 12-story student apartment near the UW-Madison campus.
5614 Schroeder Road
The proposed four-story building by Stone House Development at 5614 Schroeder Road would provide 96 units, 81 or which would be income-restricted for those making between 30 and 60 percent of Dane County median income.
Twenty of the 81 affordable units would be supportive units set aside for veterans and formerly homeless families, and the development has partnered with The Road Home and Dane County Veterans Service to provide supportive services.
Babe’s Grill & Bar, currently on the site, would be demolished, though the new building includes space for a smaller restaurant.
Neighbors have voiced concerns about increased traffic and that housing individuals with low-incomes would lead to more police calls, crime and instability in the neighborhood. A number of residents have submitted comments to the city describing themselves as “adamantly” and “vehemently” opposed.
But Ald. Keith Furman, District 19, as well as Phair, who represents nearby District 20, supported the project.
On Monday, Phair expressed confidence in Stone House’s management and pointed out that the development is workforce housing, unlike the permanent supportive housing project on Tree Lane that has experienced troubles with fighting, weapons offenses and drug offenses.
“I feel very confident that … in the five, 10 years that people will say, oh that wasn’t so bad, in fact this was a good addition,” Phair said.
Ald. Zellers said Stone House’s developments in her own district have shown her “they do a wonderful job of managing their properties and making sure that things are maintained and safe and well-operating," and said she "enthusiastically" supported the project.
The project does not need City Council approval; construction is slated to begin in 2019 and be completed by fall 2019.
222 N. Charter St.
This was the second time the Plan Commission has reviewed a proposal for a 12-story student housing project by Stopple Revocable Trust.
“I’m disappointed that our process I think has been somewhat taken advantage of,” said Plan Commission Chair Ken Opin Monday. “I don’t think there’s ever been a circumstance where the application came back with the exact same project.”
The 43-unit apartment building is slated for 222 N. Charter St., and would sit on a triangle of land bordered by North Charter Street, West Johnson Street and railroad tracks.
In March, the city’s Plan Commission unanimously rejected the proposal. City staff had no problem with the 12-story height, but found the project wasn’t set back far enough from the property line and had insufficient stepbacks on the upper stories.
The development team admitted that the plans didn't completely comply with the neighborhood plan, but argued that the need for dense student housing (another neighborhood plan priority) and current neighborhood support outweighed the stepback and setback requirements.
The development team tried again Monday, but as far as city staff could tell, didn’t alter the plans, although the development team made a new argument that the recommended setbacks and stepbacks did not apply to them.
On Monday, Ald. Zach Wood said that while the apartment was not “a perfect project by any means,” he pointed to its merits.
“By and large, at the end of the day, this is a very high density and extremely well located student housing project,” he said. “Centrally located, tall, dense student housing close to campus to try to draw in students to the greater campus core, that’s something this does very very well.”
UW-Madison has consistently opposed the project, which would cut into the university’s future plans for the space, speaking again at Monday’s meeting. UW-Madison owns the rest of the land in the triangle, and the 2017 UW-Madison Campus Institutional District Master Plan labels the Stopple site as a “desired acquisition.”
Plan Commissioner Melissa Berger, clarifying that her opposition has “nothing to do with the university’s relationship to the property,” opposed the project,
“They haven’t swayed me that anything is different from the last time it was here and so I agree that it still doesn’t meet the standards,” she said.
The Plan Commission agreed, and unanimously voted to put the project “on file,” meaning it can not be re-submitted.