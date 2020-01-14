Plan Commission gives nod to Madison College daycare center

Madison College’s plan to convert a former truck rental facility into a new Child and Family Center moved one step closer to becoming a reality at the city's Plan Commission meeting Monday night.

The panel gave unanimous approval to the proposed one-story building at 1835 Wright St. that would house a daycare operation, currently operating out of the technical college's main Truax building.

Madison College owns the property at 1835 Wright St. and has been leasing it out to Penske Truck Rental since 2011. The lease is up this year and Penske will be relocating to a new facility in DeForest later this spring.

“The college has a ten-year plan that has a framework for construction projects at the school and general ideas of where the college wants to go,” said Fred Brechlin, director of Planning and Construction at Madison College. “The childcare program was one of the projects that was more immediate that we wanted to find better space for. The ten-year plan said to take a look at programs first that don’t have to be inside the main campus building. The childcare program doesn’t have to be inside Truax, since it’s not an instructional program.”

