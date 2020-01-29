Plan Commission denial of Amazon plan raises concerns about demolition permit process

Amazon’s proposal to open a package delivery center on Madison’s east side may be slowed after the city’s Plan Commission denied plans for part of the project, including a large parking lot.
The major online retail company wants to ultimately combine properties at 3630 and 3650 Milwaukee Street and reuse part of the former Swiss Colony Building for an Amazon Hub package distribution facility. On Monday, the Plan Commission denied plans for surface parking and stormwater management proposed for the three-acre 3630 Milwaukee St. parcel.
The 6-2 vote to deny the plans does not mean Amazon’s vision for a Madison location is dead.
“It will not end it here,” Plan Commission member Bradley Cantrell said. “It will end it for this particular combination, but it will not end it for development of that site with probably an industrial use which we don't want to see but will likely be on the property.”
Amazon plans to lease the facility from Leo Ritter and Company, which owns the 3650 Milwaukee St. property, and is under contract to acquire the vacant 3630 Milwaukee St. parcel from the Duren Income Trust. After acquiring the vacant property, Ritter will combine the two parcels into one for zoning and assessment purposes.
The proposed project calls for approximately 500 parking spaces for vans or fleet vehicles and 200 for employees.
Monday’s vote was complicated because the commission’s action was limited to whether the parcel at 3630 Milwaukee St. could be used as access, parking and stormwater management to serve the package distribution facility primarily located on the adjacent 13.3-acre parcel. The decision was not about whether the adjacent parcel should be used as a package distribution facility.
“We’re tap dancing on the line between the line of these two parcels,” city planner Tim Parks said.
Amazon’s proposal caught many off guard because of the city’s process of approving demolition permits.
In 2018, the Plan Commission approved a demolition permit for the 9,150 square foot commercial building that formerly occupied the 3630 Milwaukee St. site. The city required the applicant return to the Plan Commission for review of any future reuse plans.
“This really did catch us all by surprise,” Commissioner Marsha Rummel, who represents District 6 on the City Council, said. “I was actually kind of shocked.”
Commissioner Jason Hagenow said the process reinforced his qualms with approving demolition permits.
“That’s why I find it so hard to approve those (demolition) permits without proposed uses because this is a perfect example of where the public does not have the input on what comes back again on some future point,” Hagenow said.
Residents who spoke at the meeting against Amazon’s proposal were distressed. They raised environmental concerns due to the site’s proximity to Starkweather Creek.
“On the surface, this looks like just more paving over of more natural area and killing what serves life,” Carl Landsness, co-chair of the Friends of Starkweather Creek, said.
Also, members of the public noted that the proposal is not consistent with the Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan or the city’s Comprehensive Plan, though city staff said the proposed use is not prohibited.
