Plan Commission denial of Amazon plan raises concerns about demolition permit process

Monday’s vote was complicated because the commission’s action was limited to whether the parcel at 3630 Milwaukee St. could be used as access, parking and stormwater management to serve the package distribution facility primarily located on the adjacent 13.3-acre parcel. The decision was not about whether the adjacent parcel should be used as a package distribution facility.

“We’re tap dancing on the line between the line of these two parcels,” city planner Tim Parks said.

Amazon’s proposal caught many off guard because of the city’s process of approving demolition permits.

In 2018, the Plan Commission approved a demolition permit for the 9,150 square foot commercial building that formerly occupied the 3630 Milwaukee St. site. The city required the applicant return to the Plan Commission for review of any future reuse plans.

“This really did catch us all by surprise,” Commissioner Marsha Rummel, who represents District 6 on the City Council, said. “I was actually kind of shocked.”

Commissioner Jason Hagenow said the process reinforced his qualms with approving demolition permits.