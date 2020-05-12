Plan Commission decides not to allow Edgewood to install stadium lights on athletic field

Ald. Tag Evers, who represents District 13 on the City Council encompassing the high school, said he feels there is "wisdom in waiting" and the decision should not be rushed during a pandemic.

Michael Elliott, the high school's president, said he asked members of the Edgewood community not to register to speak at the meeting to be mindful of time and allow a few key players to speak instead. Elliot said during this three-year process, Edgewood has "remained true to its promise" to follow the city's recommendations and keep the concerns of neighbors in mind.

"We need lights to compete with other schools and to survive as an institution," Elliot said. "We need lights to enhance the athletic experience for student athletes at the youth, high school and college levels."

Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, said she hopes the high school will make another effort towards plans for the athletic field improvement with more input from the community.

"I think people want to have a good relationship, so please keep working at it," she said.

Other action

The commission also decided to delay decisions on the start of the proposed $300 million Madison Yards redevelopment until its first meeting in June.