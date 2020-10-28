Pitching in at the polls: Record number of poll workers sign up for Election Day in Madison

Kevin Myers will be participating in the democratic process as a poll worker for the first time next Tuesday.
Myers, an assistant scientist at UW-Madison’s Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center, values the right to vote and hasn’t missed an election while living in Madison. Stepping up to help facilitate a smooth and easy election process has anchored him during this turbulent political climate and isolating pandemic.
“It makes me feel like I’m part of the solution and not just adrift in the sea of confusion and helplessness,” said Myers, 37, who is assigned to work at Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Hill Farms neighborhood.
In a year of many unprecedented moments, the Madison City Clerk’s office reached one more: 6,000 people signed up to work the polls Nov. 3 — double the number of poll workers the city had during the past three presidential elections.
City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, who has navigated a swiftly changing election environment, called the record number of poll workers the “best news we have had all year.” Poll workers have already been at work, staffing events like Democracy in the Park and voter registration tables.
On Election Day, the clerk’s office will determine needs at polling places by using a tool developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and there will be multiple teams of poll workers processing tens of thousands of absentee ballots that have been returned.
Myers is one of 3,789 Madison poll workers staffing their first election. The seven other poll workers who spoke to the Cap Times shared similar reasons for signing up: making sure people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 stay home on Election Day, wanting to contribute to their community and participating in a historic election.
Matt Wahoske, 57, who lives in Waunakee, recalled how many poll workers were seniors when he voted in the past and was concerned they might feel obligated to work the polls if people didn’t sign up.
“I feel like I’m in a much better position to help,” said Wahoske, who also noted that it’s a way for him to “get out and see people again.” He’s assigned to a north side polling location. Dane County residents are allowed to be poll workers anywhere in the county, not just in the city, town or village where they reside.
As of Oct. 22, municipalities statewide were short about 200 poll workers, but Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said those numbers are likely to change daily through Election Day.
“We continue to see that we’re in much better shape when it comes to poll workers than in previous elections,” Wolfe said.
Joe Lalli and Samantha Shapiro, both medical students, said the opportunity to be poll workers allows them to do their part in contributing to the community, especially during the public health crisis. They are both assigned to Wellspring United Methodist Church on the west side.
“We’re all making changes to make life work in response to the pandemic, and this is something we can do,” Lalli, 31, said.
“If I can make things easier for anybody, I think that’s a huge deal,” Shapiro, 31, added.
Similarly, Scott Ball, 60, who is assigned to work at Olbrich Gardens on the east side, said it’s “a good time to help out.” He also said it’s an opportunity to make some money ($21.79 per hour in 2020), is interested in the process and looking forward to possibly working with some of his friends.
There are fewer undecided voters in this polarized election, leading Victoria Bunk, 26, to choose to help people vote safely and securely rather than working for one of the campaigns.
“Being younger and in good health, I thought this was the best way for me to contribute to our democracy and what’s going on right now, to help give confidence to people that their vote matters and it will be handled confidentially and professionally and their vote is valued,” she said.
Angie Oler, 45, said she typically canvasses during elections, but that hasn’t happened due to the pandemic. In place of that, she will be working Election Day as a poll worker at Leopold Elementary School on the south side and has already staffed voter registration events.
“I’m a mother of two and my kids obviously can’t vote, so I have to make sure that other people hopefully vote to help create a better future for my kids,” Oler said.
For Angela Gennaro, 32, working the polls will provide a much-needed distraction.
“I don’t need to be checking my phone for the entirety of Election Day,” Gennaro said. “If I can keep myself from doomscrolling, maybe I can do something more productive.”
Working at the polls is the closest way Gina Garthwaite, 17, can participate in this historic election. She challenged the misconception that young people are not engaged and don’t care about current issues.
“Using our voices at this time in such a polarized political climate is so, so, so important and I just want to be part of that,” said Garthwaite, a senior at Madison West High School.
