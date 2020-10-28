Pitching in at the polls: Record number of poll workers sign up for Election Day in Madison

“Being younger and in good health, I thought this was the best way for me to contribute to our democracy and what’s going on right now, to help give confidence to people that their vote matters and it will be handled confidentially and professionally and their vote is valued,” she said.

Angie Oler, 45, said she typically canvasses during elections, but that hasn’t happened due to the pandemic. In place of that, she will be working Election Day as a poll worker at Leopold Elementary School on the south side and has already staffed voter registration events.

“I’m a mother of two and my kids obviously can’t vote, so I have to make sure that other people hopefully vote to help create a better future for my kids,” Oler said.

For Angela Gennaro, 32, working the polls will provide a much-needed distraction.

“I don’t need to be checking my phone for the entirety of Election Day,” Gennaro said. “If I can keep myself from doomscrolling, maybe I can do something more productive.”