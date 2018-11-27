Madison’s Pinney Library will close Friday and reopen in a temporary location until a new permanent branch is completed in 2020.
The current location at 204 Cottage Grove Road will close to the public at 9 p.m. Friday. Library patrons on the east side will be able to use the temporary Pinney location at the former Ace Hardware building at 211 Cottage Grove Road in January 2019.
Madison is in the process of building the future permanent Pinney Library at 516 Cottage Grove Road in Ruedebusch Development & Construction’s Royster Corners mixed-use development project. However, project delays resulted in the the current lease ending before the the new library would be completed.
“Using the space at 209 Cottage Grove Road during that gap will help diminish the impact on the neighborhood, and allow the library to continue to provide much-needed library service in the meantime,” Library Director Greg Mickells said in an August statement.
Pinney Library-users will be able to keep their place in line for items they have on hold. Holds will move overnight to the Hawthorne Library, 2707 East Washington Avenue, and be available Dec. 1.
After Nov. 30, items can be returned to any library in the South Central Library System.
The new 20,000-square-foot library will feature expanded seating and meeting spaces, a Play Lab space for young children up to 5-years-old, outdoor space for events and programs, updated technology, a quiet reading area and a drive-through book drop.
Construction began in the spring and the new library is expected to open in early 2020.