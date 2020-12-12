Pilot in fatal F-16 crash identified; Madison fighter jets grounded as Air Force launches investigation

“Losing a member of the Wisconsin National Guard creates a void, and every member of our organization shares in that grief,” the statement said. “Capt. Jones was a great pilot, leader, patriot, and combat veteran, who lost his life training to protect our state and nation. ... He was also a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Saturday.

Investigation underway

The Air Force is investigating why the plane crashed, but Van Roo said it could take a month to determine exactly what happened and more than a year to determine why.

The search effort began shortly after the crash in a remote area of the forest that Delta County Sheriff Ed Oswald said is “very remote with no cellphone service.”

Van Roo said the investigation will look at all aspects, including maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings and training.

The unit, which supports the Air Force’s national defense mission, will be grounded until leaders determine it is safe to fly again, Van Roo said.