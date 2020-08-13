You have permission to edit this article.
Photos: Women won right to vote 100 years ago, and Wisconsin had starring role
When the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was ratified 100 years ago, Wisconsin had a starring role in the effort: It was the first state to ratify the measure on June 10, 1919. The last of the required 36 states ratified it on Aug. 18, 1920.

The women's suffrage movement worked diligently in Wisconsin for many years before ratification. And the Wisconsin State Journal chronicled its evolution. Here's a look at scenes from the state's suffrage movement over the years.

