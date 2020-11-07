Shortly after news outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, supporters of both the Biden and Trump campaigns gathered around the Wisconsin State Capitol Building to rally and protest, on Saturday, November 7.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.