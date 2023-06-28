The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill to emphasize phonics in reading lessons for Wisconsin students, which proponents say will improve outcomes for children across the state who have been testing behind their grade level.

The bill, which passed the Assembly last week, will now head to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' desk. Evers was still reviewing the legislation last week, his spokesperson said, but the Department of Public Instruction supports the bill.

Assembly Bill 321, which passed 25-7 with all Republicans in favor and Democrats split on the measure, proposes spending $50 million to create a new literacy office, hire reading coaches and help cover the cost of new phonics-based reading curricula in Wisconsin schools.

Bill authors have said the measure is intended to address low reading readiness scores among Wisconsin students. National research found roughly two out of every three Wisconsin students in fourth and eighth grades last year failed to test at proficient or above in reading.

"We have worked closely with reading specialists, parents and the Department of Public Instruction, and I believe that the result here today is a bill that will play a significant role in improving reading scores throughout Wisconsin," bill author Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, said ahead of the vote.

Before he voted against the bill, Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said the measure didn't hit the mark yet, adding that students' reading scores would improve if there were more teachers in the state.

The bill is similar to legislation Republicans passed last session that Evers vetoed. The new bill still increases the number of reading readiness assessments pupils in 4K through second grade must complete, but it now includes state funding to address concerns raised by the state Department of Public Instruction that the previous bill amounted to an unfunded mandate.

The bill originally would have held back students who score poorly on their third-grade reading assessment, something Evers' administration opposed. But bill author Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, amended the bill two weeks ago to only require those students to take part in summer instruction or repeat third-grade reading courses while in fourth grade.

Despite the change, Evers and DPI stated they still opposed the bill. DPI then expressed support after Kitchens proposed another amendment last week further modifying the reading plan for students lagging behind their grade level.

After the bill's passage in the Assembly last week, state Superintendent Jill Underly said, "We have a significant amount of work ahead of us to help change student outcomes, but this reading package is a big step in the right direction.”

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawmakers approved setting aside the $50 million as part of a sweeping education funding bill that passed both chambers earlier this month.

Kitchens said $10 million would be spent to hire 64 full-time equivalent literacy coaches who have expertise "in science-based early literacy instruction and instructional practices and have instructional experience in grades kindergarten to 12," according to an analysis of the bill by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

The bill would also create a Council on Early Literacy Curricula within DPI that would be charged with recommending early literacy curricula and instructional materials to be used in schools. The council would consist of nine members, with three selected by the state superintendent and three chosen by each of the leaders of the GOP-controlled Assembly and Senate.

That curricula would focus on the "science of reading," a method for teaching children to read that is more focused on phonics, which is based on the relationships of sounds and words. Many Wisconsin schools teach reading through a "balanced literacy" method, which can include more focus on whole language and reading.