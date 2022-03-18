PFC selects Chris Carbon as Madison's next fire chief

The Madison Police and Fire Commission has selected Madison firefighter and EMS training division chief Chris Carbon as the city's next fire chief, the commission announced Friday.

The commission still needs to write Carbon an offer before he gets hired.

Carbon, a Middleton resident, has been with the Fire Department since 1999 in roles including firefighter, paramedic, lieutenant and training officer. He’s currently the division chief overseeing Emergency Medical Services Training and Logistics and has been "heavily involved" in community paramedicine, the commission said.

Carbon describes himself as a "lifelong Madisonian." He graduated from UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science and also attended Madison West High School.

The other final candidates were: Assistant Fire Chief Scott Bavery, firefighter and veteran Tracy Burrus, and firefighter union leader Ted Higgins. All had strong ties to Madison and had served on the Fire Department in some capacity.

The commission started searching for a new chief after Madison Fire Chief Steven Davis announced in October that he would be retiring April 1, ending a career of more than three decades with the Madison Fire Department.

The Police and Fire Commission announced the four finalists Feb. 18. Over the past month, the commission has been interviewing the candidates and gathering input from the public on who they want to be the next chief.

This story will be updated.

