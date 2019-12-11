PFAS bill advances in Wisconsin Assembly amid calls for more action

The Senate’s natural resources committee is expected to vote on a companion bill in early January.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If passed, it could take up to a year and a half for the DNR to craft the rules to put protections in place.

Lawmakers on the committee acknowledged the need to do more.

“This is a good first step,” said Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin. “We do need to go further.”

However, Republican-controlled committees have yet to schedule hearings for a Democratic bill that would require the DNR to establish enforcement standards for PFAS in air, water and soil and to hold polluters responsible for cleanup.

That bill, known as the CLEAR Act, has the support of environmental groups and the DNR but not manufacturing and industrial groups.

“If this is the only bill that passes this session I will be disappointed,” said Rep. Katrina Shankland, D-Stevens Point. “This is one tool in a toolbox of many we should be passing in the session.”

Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, cast the only vote against the bill, saying the problem is too serious to put off until another session.

“We need to do something more … than a feel-good bill that’s picking at the edges,” Hebl said. “We really need to address it and we need to address it now.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.