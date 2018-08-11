More than 258,000 people had their personal information improperly accessed over five years in an Adams County data breach.
The data breach included personal details, health records and tax information of 258,120 people, said Adams County manager and administrative coordinator Casey Bradley.
The breach also included user names and passwords, he said.
There's no indication that the information — which was accessed between Jan. 1, 2013 and March 28, 2018 — has so far been used by third parties or been used in an identity theft, Bradley said.
Those whose data was compromised include county employees and those with information stored with the county's Veteran Service Office, Sheriff's Office, UW-Extension office, Solid Waste, Health and Human Services and Child Support departments, he said.
The breach was confirmed in late June after the county started an investigation in March.
Bradley said a suspect or suspects have been identified. He said they weren't authorized to access the information and did so by manipulating county software programs.
Access to information in the county has been limited to one person in the county and the suspect or suspects are no longer able to access the information.
"All software control measures manipulated during the operative timer period have been disabled," Bradley said. "A long term solution to prevent any future breaches is currently being examined and will be instituted as soon as feasible."
Bradley didn't identify the suspect or suspects or why they accessed the information.
In a letter announcing the breach, Bradley said those who may have had their information compromised can register to receive fraud alerts with credit reporting bureaus and monitor their credit reports and bank accounts for suspicious activity.
For more information on the breach or what to do if you may have been affected, go to co.adams.wi.us/data_breach/index.php.