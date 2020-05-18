Percentage of rejected ballots in April 7 primary consistent with previous elections

For comparison, about 1.5% of absentee ballots were rejected in the 2019 spring election, while spring votes in Wisconsin netted rejection rates between 2% and 2.5% from 2016 through 2018, according to WEC.

While the percentage of rejected ballots was comparable to previous elections, the overall number was considerably higher in the April 7 vote. Just fewer than 2,500 ballots were returned and rejected in the 2019 spring election, compared with more than 20,000 in last month's vote.

Less than a week before the election, U.S. District Judge William Conley rejected calls to push back the election. Conley wrote that while holding the election as planned was “ill-advised,” he did not have the authority to postpone it.

However, Conley did push back the deadline for filing absentee ballots to April 13, nearly a week after the election, and extended the deadline to request an absentee ballot by a day.

A total of 2,659 ballots, or about 0.22%, were rejected for arriving after the April 13 deadline.

Wisconsin's election officials are preparing for an even larger demand for absentee ballots in the November presidential election.