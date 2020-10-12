People's Agenda: Samuel Anderson candidate responses

Earlier this year, the Cap Times, with input from Madison residents, developed the People's Agenda as a way to guide our coverage of public policy issues and hold politicians accountable for answering questions important to the community.
Leading up to the Nov. 3 election, each of the candidates for Dane County legislative seats were sent the following questions. Their answers have been printed in full without editing. These are answers from Republican Samuel Anderson, who faces Democrat Samba Baldeh in a race for the 48th Assembly District.
Samuel Anderson
Occupation: Landscaper
Political experience: Campaigned with my dad for his three statewide candidacies
What are your specific plans for addressing structural racism and racial inequality in areas such as health care, incarceration and income?
Ending the drug war and reforming and demilitarizing police are a great start. In regards to healthcare it should be uncoupled with employment allowing people to get low cost subscription services for minor injuries and checkups and allow them to carry complex insurance for only major operations. This allows healthcare access to the general public for as little as $80 a month and doesn’t require employment.
What will you do to attract jobs and opportunity for people in poverty?
A strong economy is beneficial for everyone. We need to bring industry back to Wisconsin by lowering our corporate tax rate as well and slowly deregulating industries that have moved out of state and out of country due to the cost of operation here.
How will you address Madison’s and Wisconsin’s racial disparities in education, which are among the worst in the nation?
Voucher programs and school choice are a huge way to get people the best education that we can. Not every kid learns the same and blanket increases in funding to public schools don’t address the real problem which is that kids who don’t thrive in traditional schooling are pushed away and don’t get the attention or help they need to succeed.
What will you do to address water challenges facing Dane County, including flooding and PFAS contamination?
We need to crack down on businesses who repeatedly neglect safety procedures leading to contamination of our water. No business should get a free pass to bypass regulations because of their status in the community or economic impact.
What can Wisconsin do to stem the spread of COVID-19 and be better prepared for future surges as well as other future pandemics?
We need to leave it up to localities to decide the best course of action. Blanket statewide legislation is not beneficial to anyone and ignores the fact that certain communities are more or less impacted by this pandemic.
Do you support nonpartisan redistricting and if so, how will you push for the establishment of that process?
I do wholeheartedly. I would push for a non-partisan redistricting committee.
What, if any, changes in state and local government do you believe are necessary to better hold police officers accountable to the public?
End mandatory minimums, end qualified immunity and train and equip officers better for the situations they experience. If an officer does something that is crime for a normal citizen, they should be prosecuted.
What should Dane County and/or Wisconsin do to create more affordable housing, including in areas where residents can easily get to jobs, services, etc. through public transportation?
Low income housing is great in theory but has proven time and time again that it actually tends to hurt the communities it is present in. We need to empower residents and give them the tools to succeed and move from there.
