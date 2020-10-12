People's Agenda: Samuel Anderson candidate responses

We need to leave it up to localities to decide the best course of action. Blanket statewide legislation is not beneficial to anyone and ignores the fact that certain communities are more or less impacted by this pandemic.

Do you support nonpartisan redistricting and if so, how will you push for the establishment of that process?

I do wholeheartedly. I would push for a non-partisan redistricting committee.

What, if any, changes in state and local government do you believe are necessary to better hold police officers accountable to the public?

End mandatory minimums, end qualified immunity and train and equip officers better for the situations they experience. If an officer does something that is crime for a normal citizen, they should be prosecuted.

What should Dane County and/or Wisconsin do to create more affordable housing, including in areas where residents can easily get to jobs, services, etc. through public transportation?

Low income housing is great in theory but has proven time and time again that it actually tends to hurt the communities it is present in. We need to empower residents and give them the tools to succeed and move from there.

Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.