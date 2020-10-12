People's Agenda: Samba Baldeh candidate responses

Third, to avoid having unemployed workers fall into poverty (which is difficult to escape from), we must extend unemployment compensation to more workers, make the UC system more efficient and increase the level of compensation.

How will you address Madison’s and Wisconsin’s racial disparities in education, which are among the worst in the nation?

Improvement in educational outcomes for Black and Latino students is necessary for a more equitable and fair society. School completion (students graduating from high school) and grade-level proficiency in math, reading and science for all students should be expected, unlike the status quo where massive disparities have become accepted.

As much as possible, the state should provide financial assistance to those schools and districts that have the greatest financial need and whose students need the additional resources to be successful.

This will be especially important this school year and next because of the loss of in-person education in most schools. It is anticipated that due to many factors (e.g. lack of access to computers and WI-FI) the most disadvantaged schools and students that are now struggling will need more assistance to make up for their loss.