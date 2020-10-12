People's Agenda: Samba Baldeh candidate responses

Earlier this year, the Cap Times, with input from Madison residents, developed the People's Agenda as a way to guide our coverage of public policy issues and hold politicians accountable for answering questions important to the community.
Leading up to the Nov. 3 election, each of the candidates for Dane County legislative seats were sent the following questions. Their answers have been printed in full without editing. These are answers from Democrat Samba Baldeh, who faces Republican Samuel Anderson in a race for the 48th Assembly District.
Samba Baldeh
Occupation: Software Engineer
Political experience: Alder, D17
What are your specific plans for addressing structural racism and racial inequality in areas such as health care, incarceration and income?
The three most important actions to address racial inequality are to expand Medicaid (MA), sharply reduce the number of incarcerated individuals and to increase the minimum wage. MA expansion would provide needed health care to thousands of families who now cannot access care and if they do, face financial ruin. The program would also bring hundreds of millions of dollars in federal assistance to the state. This infusion of funds from the federal government will provide jobs for people with lower or mid-level skills.
Reduced incarceration will begin social normalization- including providing income for their families- for thousands of individuals who are now deprived of their freedom. This will also save many millions of dollars that can be used for community development instead of incarceration.
The third measure is to raise the minimum wage to a “living wage.” This is a practical and evidence-based tool that will bring thousands of people out of poverty.
What will you do to attract jobs and opportunity for people in poverty?
Having full employment will not end or even necessarily reduce poverty if the jobs pay minimum or near minimum wages ($7.25/hr). First, the minimum wage should be increased to at least $12/hr and then increased $1/hr each year until it is $15/hr. This will make having a job “pay” and stabilize workforce.
Second, we can attract jobs by having a trained workforce. This requires training opportunities and a training system to assist workers as they transition from job to job and industry to industry. For example, thousands of workers in the hospitality industry (restaurants and hotels) are permanently laid-off in the contraction of that industry. We need to help those workers to transition new skills and employment while being supported. People must have some income support while they are being trained.
Third, to avoid having unemployed workers fall into poverty (which is difficult to escape from), we must extend unemployment compensation to more workers, make the UC system more efficient and increase the level of compensation.
How will you address Madison’s and Wisconsin’s racial disparities in education, which are among the worst in the nation?
Improvement in educational outcomes for Black and Latino students is necessary for a more equitable and fair society. School completion (students graduating from high school) and grade-level proficiency in math, reading and science for all students should be expected, unlike the status quo where massive disparities have become accepted.
As much as possible, the state should provide financial assistance to those schools and districts that have the greatest financial need and whose students need the additional resources to be successful.
This will be especially important this school year and next because of the loss of in-person education in most schools. It is anticipated that due to many factors (e.g. lack of access to computers and WI-FI) the most disadvantaged schools and students that are now struggling will need more assistance to make up for their loss.
Educational policy and most of the financing is under the authority of local school boards. I support the continuation of local control. I would not view legislative oversight of all educational policy to be a positive development or a change that is likely to result in improvement of educational outcomes or the reduction of educational disparities.
What will you do to address water challenges facing Dane County, including flooding and PFAS contamination?
I have been attentive to issues related to PFAS contamination primarily because its highest concentration in Dane County is in the water well in my immediate neighborhood. PFAS and other PFOA chemicals are in high concentrations in communities throughout the state. However, unlike Madison and Dane County, many of those communities are unaware of the problem.
I will work with the Governor, legislative committees and the DNR to establish action steps for various levels of PFOA chemicals in local communities. This will require mandatory testing and reporting of water and wastewater systems- public and private. There are many forms of PFOA, PFAS is the most well-known, that should also be addressed.
After the data from communities is known, we need to establish steps for remediation, closure, public notice, etc. I think this is an opportunity to work with Republican and rural legislators and with communities from around the state.
The increased potential for flooding due to climate change will have to be addressed on a statewide basis. This should include enhanced urban infrastructure to handle flooding and at a different level, a review of building codes in light of heightened storm water requirements.
What can Wisconsin do to stem the spread of COVID-19 and be better prepared for future surges as well as other future pandemics?
We can reduce COVID-19 with a statewide mask mandate. It has worked in communities, states and nations which have responded with high levels of compliance. Also, it is now clear that Wisconsin- and the nation as a whole) would be better equipped to deal with a pandemic if we had federal leadership (as opposed to obstruction and deceit).
Wisconsin state government has the lowest expenditures for public health of any state in the nation. Most county health departments receive little of no funds from the county and exist only with federal program funds that “pass through” the state. The federal government has done little to prepare for a pandemic and provided the most minimal funding to local units of government- where most of the work on disease control and intervention must occur.
The Madison/Dane County Health Department is heavily funded by the city and county governments. However, the lack of funding for the health services in other counties presents dangers to our residents. For that reason, I would strongly advocate for a reasonable level of funding in public health.
Do you support nonpartisan redistricting and if so, how will you push for the establishment of that process?
I support a nonpartisan, non-legislative districting process. The current system of having the majority party of legislators choose their voters is the best example of a conflict-of-interest I can think of.
The GOP’s excuse for maintaining the status-quo is the legal requirement that the legislature “enact” a plan. While it is correct that the legislature enacts a plan, it doesn’t mean that it alone must develop one. We should leave that to a non-partisan commission. I know the residents of the 48th Assembly District support getting rid of this corrupt system and it will be up to the voters in the state to speak-up.
What, if any, changes in state and local government do you believe are necessary to better hold police officers accountable to the public?
The state can facilitate change at the local level by reforming or possibly abolishing the state-mandated Police and Fire Commissions. They were established to keep the police and fire chiefs out of the political reach of local elected officials. Over time, however, police departments became out of reach of the local communities. More often than not, the PFCs simply became rubber-stamps for “the chiefs” as they reflexively rejected complaints and generally protected the status quo.
As issues related to police conduct have moved to the forefront of public debate, too often the PFC has been used as the reason why viable citizen review boards either cannot or should not be created.
The state should also promulgate additional standards such as a ban on chokeholds, training on proper use-of-force and de-escalation techniques and a duty to intervene and report on illegal behavior by other police. These standards should be a minimum or “floor” for local communities. Overall, I believe that local communities should have the power to decide what kind of police work is most suitable for them with the state setting minimum standards.
What should Dane County and/or Wisconsin do to create more affordable housing, including in areas where residents can easily get to jobs, services, etc. through public transportation?
Madison and Dane County are more involved in building affordable housing than any other community in the state. Despite these efforts, the need for more affordable housing increases every year. This is a result of Dane County being the first or second fastest growing county in the state. And one of the wealthiest. This makes land and then housing more expensive.
Other factors such as the Trump tax cuts have made affordable housing tax credits less attractive for wealthy investors. The state could sell its own bonds for housing rather in addition to selling federal tax credits. If the federal government does not resume its primary role in building housing then the state must do it because local communities-especially smaller cities- are unable to play this role.
