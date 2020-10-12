People's Agenda: Melissa Sargent candidate responses

I have also supported measures in the State Assembly to invest in minority and locally owned small businesses, make post-secondary educational opportunities more accessible and affordable including trades programs, and to advocate for union and workers’ rights. Further, I know that creating job opportunities for those in poverty means providing them with a foundation for success: this includes stable housing, affordable childcare, robust public transit, and more. As State Senator, I will continue to work to support those living in poverty so they may have all the tools and resources necessary to succeed in the workforce and beyond.

How will you address Madison’s and Wisconsin’s racial disparities in education, which are among the worst in the nation?

I have always championed the importance of investing in public education and equitable educational opportunities for our state. As a proud MMSD grad, UW-Madison Alumna, and the mother of 4 boys who have attended MMSD and our UW schools, I know firsthand the vital role public education plays in our state and believe that all children in our state deserve a quality education. In the State Senate, I will continue to advocate to ensure educational justice for all children– to do so, we must work to address the racial disparities and inequities within our educational system.