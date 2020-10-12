People's Agenda: Melissa Sargent candidate responses

Earlier this year, the Cap Times, with input from Madison residents, developed the People's Agenda as a way to guide our coverage of public policy issues and hold politicians accountable for answering questions important to the community.
Leading up to the Nov. 3 election, each of the candidates for Dane County legislative seats were sent the following questions. Their answers have been printed in full without editing. These are answers from Democrat Melissa Sargent, who faces Republican Scott Barker in a race for the 16th Senate District. Barker did not respond to the questionnaire, despite repeated requests.
Melissa Sargent
Occupation: State Representative
Political experience: State Representative; Dane County Board Supervisor
What are your specific plans for addressing structural racism and racial inequality in areas such as health care, incarceration and income?
I wholly support the policing accountability legislative package supported by Governor Evers and my colleagues in the Legislative Black Caucus. We need a legislative special session immediately, to address the racial inequities in policing taking place in our state. Further, we must continue to invest in communities of color in Wisconsin and pursue deeper structural changes throughout our state–including in healthcare, incarceration, education, housing, and more.
I have a track record of working to address the harmful disparities and inequities in our state. I’ve fought for policies that lift up all Wisconsinites, and will continue to be a champion for a living wage, healthcare for all, criminal justice reform, and ending the prohibition and criminalization of cannabis. Addressing economic, environmental, and racial injustices has always been a top priority, and I will continue to be an advocate for these reforms in the State Senate. Further, I believe we must listen to and value the voices of marginalized people as we work to address structural racism. Those who have been systematically harmed deserve to be heard and directly involved when it comes to making these reforms, and I will continue to advocate for more representation and accessibility in government.
What will you do to attract jobs and opportunity for people in poverty?
Our state’s workers deserve to be paid a fair wage– we need elected officials that understand employees are human first, and that treat our dedicated workforce as the invaluable assets and true profit creators that they are. As a State Representative, I have authored legislation to create a living wage in Wisconsin every session since 2015. This is not merely an economic issue, but a moral issue of treating workers with the dignity that they deserve, in addition to providing equitable compensation for their work. It is essential that all workers receive a fighting chance to improve their livelihood and well-being.
I have also supported measures in the State Assembly to invest in minority and locally owned small businesses, make post-secondary educational opportunities more accessible and affordable including trades programs, and to advocate for union and workers’ rights. Further, I know that creating job opportunities for those in poverty means providing them with a foundation for success: this includes stable housing, affordable childcare, robust public transit, and more. As State Senator, I will continue to work to support those living in poverty so they may have all the tools and resources necessary to succeed in the workforce and beyond.
How will you address Madison’s and Wisconsin’s racial disparities in education, which are among the worst in the nation?
I have always championed the importance of investing in public education and equitable educational opportunities for our state. As a proud MMSD grad, UW-Madison Alumna, and the mother of 4 boys who have attended MMSD and our UW schools, I know firsthand the vital role public education plays in our state and believe that all children in our state deserve a quality education. In the State Senate, I will continue to advocate to ensure educational justice for all children– to do so, we must work to address the racial disparities and inequities within our educational system.
We need to fully fund our public schools to ensure that they have the resources necessary to help every child succeed. We need to do more to ensure culturally competent curriculum, hire and retain staff and teachers of color, pay teachers an adequate salary to attract talented educators, ensure safe spaces and resources for students of color, and so much more. When it comes to higher education, I am proud to be the author of debt-free college legislation that would address post high school education affordability to prevent the looming debt crisis from continuing for our Wisconsin students and improve access for students struggling financially.
What will you do to address water challenges facing Dane County, including flooding and PFAS contamination?
Wisconsin’s environment and natural waterways are vital for our state, and must be fiercely protected. Whether it be our drinking water, or for recreation such as fishing, swimming, and boating, our waterways make Dane County a special place to live and are fundamental to our wellbeing. We must continue to work to address our community’s and state’s water issues, and invest in Wisconsin’s environment for future generations to come.
We know that Wisconsin continues to lack clean and accessible drinking water for its residents, and faces PFAs contamination and other harmful detriments in our waterways. We need strong, effective leadership who will fight for comprehensive policy reform to protect both Dane County and Wisconsin’s invaluable natural resources & environment. In the State Assembly, I’ve been a leader for legislation that works to protect clean water, mitigate PFAs contamination, set standards for water quality in our state, and more. I was proud to be a co-author on the CLEAR Act, the most comprehensive piece of legislation addressing PFAs contamination in our nation. Protecting & preserving our natural resources in Dane County has always been a top priority, and I am committed to continuing to address these challenges in the State Senate.
What can Wisconsin do to stem the spread of COVID-19 and be better prepared for future surges as well as other future pandemics?
The State Legislature needs to take action on COVID-19 response efforts immediately, and as State Senator I am committed to making this a top priority.
Since the pandemic began, I have supported three separate packages that would provide necessary relief for Wisconsinites: The COVID-19 Response Plan, the Healthcares Heroes Act, & an Unemployment Insurance reform package. All of these pieces of policy work to provide direct support to Wisconsinites and our state’s economy, while ensuring necessary resources for our frontline workers, healthcare systems, and more, as we navigate these unprecedented times. I am proud to sign on to these critical pieces of legislation to support our state, as we continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.
Further, we must work to create a state that is prepared to support our residents in time of crisis– whether it be another health crisis or a natural disaster or other emergency, we need to ensure that all Wisconsinites have the security to weather hard times. We must prioritize affordable housing, healthcare access, instituting a living wage, and more, to ensure that Wisconsin residents can succeed– policies that I have been a leader on in the Assembly and will continue to champion in the Senate.
Do you support nonpartisan redistricting and if so, how will you push for the establishment of that process?
I wholly support a non-partisan redistricting plan in our state. Fair maps are essential to ensuring fair government and upholding our democracy– voters should be choosing their elected representatives, not the other way around. I have always been a supporter of nonpartisan redistricting, and removing the Wisconsin Legislature from the process. With Wisconsin being one of the most gerrymandered states, it is long overdue that we create Districts that are fairly drawn based on science and data.
In my first term as a State Representative, I and my fellow Democratic freshman legislators authored a bill that would remove redistricting authority from politicians, and instead delegate it to a nonpartisan body. Since then, I have been fighting for nonpartisan, fair, representative districts for our state every session and I will continue this fight for fairness in the State Senate. Partisan politics have no place in redistricting, and partisan gerrymandering is unacceptable. In the State Senate I will continue to fight for a nonpartisan redistricting process, and I am dedicated to ensuring that Wisconsin voters are heard.
What, if any, changes in state and local government do you believe are necessary to better hold police officers accountable to the public?
We have lost too many innocent lives due to improper police practices and bias. The simple fact is that our current police system is not working justly. We must take tangible steps to address these injustices– we need a totally restructuring of policing and police use of force. Further, it is imperative that we wholly invest in mental health services, addiction and recovery services, and other community services that will additionally fight against the racial disparities and inequities in our state and support Wisconsinites.
The reform of the police won’t be a quick or easy change, but we do need to fundamentally rethink how our systems work and the practices being used by our cities and state. Moreover, we need to listen to and value the voices of marginalized people when we make these decisions. As a first step, I wholly support the policing accountability legislative package supported by Governor Evers and my colleagues in the Legislative Black Caucus, which works to create more accountability and transparency for law enforcement, establish statewide standards for use of force, require more de escalation training, ban no-knock search warrants, and more.
What should Dane County and/or Wisconsin do to create more affordable housing, including in areas where residents can easily get to jobs, services, etc. through public transportation?
For far too long affordable housing has been inaccessible for families across our state. Housing is a human right, and no person in our state deserves to struggle with the stress of finding affordable housing, or experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.
First and foremost, I believe we must cease all evictions and foreclosures as this global pandemic continues. It is egregious to make people continue to worry about losing their housing while they also work to stay safe and healthy, and worry about being unemployed or having to go to work and face uncertainty each day. Additionally, Wisconsin’s workers must also be paid a living wage– I am proud to be the lead author on legislation to create a living wage in our state. More long term, we need to reevaluate eviction and rental processes in Wisconsin.
As a State Representative, I have worked on policies that provide homeless youth with the resources that they need, and advocated for other policies to support affordable housing and housing access in our state. In the State Senate, I will continue to work to find affordable housing solutions for our community and state.
