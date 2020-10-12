People's Agenda: Kelda Roys candidate responses

Kelda Roys

Wisconsin is the worst state for Black children. Our state budget should make significant, targeted investments into communities of color, while dismantling structural racism and policies that harm people of color, especially Black people. We must shift spending away aggressive policing and mass incarceration towards education and social services. Healthcare is a right -- we should enact Badgercare for All, while expanding Medicaid and adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act to cover as many people as quickly as possible. To address our infant/maternal mortality crisis, all birthing people should be able to choose their birth attendant and setting, and have a birth support person such as a doula. Nurse home visits, along with at least 12 weeks of universal paid family and sick leave, will give all babies a better start in life. Paid leave is essential for our economy, too -- anyone who becomes ill or needs to care for a sick or dying loved one shouldn’t have to worry about losing their income. Raising the minimum wage, ensuring tax fairness, providing $1000 baby bonds, and expanding affordable housing and transit can all help build a more just and equitable Wisconsin, especially for Black and brown Wisconsinites.