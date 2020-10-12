People's Agenda: Francesca Hong candidate responses

Wisconsin can help those in poverty by passing a $15 minimum wage. Policies such as a fair $15/hr wage, labor contracts for hourly workers, affordable health care and tax relief for businesses who take care of their workers will be implemented with everyone in mind: families, businesses, and individuals alike. These programs and policies in turn will be able to provide significant debt relief in the future because it gives workers back their purchasing power and control. When an investment is made in the mental and physical well-being of the working individual, Wisconsin wins.

Education is the most important investment for this community. Schools are falling apart, especially those in predominantly Black neighborhoods. I plan to support measures that will increase state funding of schools across the board, bringing much needed funds and renovations to many school districts and neighborhoods. Returning state funding of schools back to its two-thirds level before 2008 will reduce reliance on local property tax, shift the burden from poor and marginalised neighborhoods, and allow all students equal access to a great Wisconsin education. All of these measures have to include a substantial pay raise for teachers and support staff, which is needed to ensure that teachers can afford to live in their own communities. Our efforts must start with investing in professional development opportunities and making sure that student teachers have adequate training and compensation. I will also advocate for education programs in K-12 schools that teach racial inclusivity and the history of racism in the US. In the immediate moment, here in Madison, we must invest in our students by voting yes for the 2020 MMSD Referenda.