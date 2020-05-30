People, police clash in Madison after George Floyd protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A group of about 150 people repeatedly clashed with law enforcement in downtown Madison Saturday following a peaceful protest at the Capitol in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

The clashes, which largely occurred up and down State Street beginning around 4:30 p.m., came as the group threw rocks, water bottles and chairs from businesses’ outdoor patio sets at advancing police officers, who dispensed “chemical agents,” according to a statement from the Madison Police Department, including tear gas, into the crowd.

It’s unclear what exactly the inciting incident was, but It appeared to have begun in earnest after some people smashed windows at Goodman’s Jewelers.

By that time, the peaceful protest beginning at the Capitol at noon and later taking attendees around the Square, down East Washington and over to Williamson Street — where black teen Tony Robinson was fatally shot by Madison police in 2015 — had largely dispersed.

There didn’t appear to be much crossover between the individuals clashing with police and those who had demonstrated peacefully hours before.