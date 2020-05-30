People, police clash in Madison after George Floyd protest

A group of about 150 people repeatedly clashed with law enforcement in downtown Madison Saturday following a peaceful protest at the Capitol in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.
The clashes, which largely occurred up and down State Street beginning around 4:30 p.m., came as the group threw rocks, water bottles and chairs from businesses’ outdoor patio sets at advancing police officers, who dispensed “chemical agents,” according to a statement from the Madison Police Department, including tear gas, into the crowd.
It’s unclear what exactly the inciting incident was, but It appeared to have begun in earnest after some people smashed windows at Goodman’s Jewelers.
By that time, the peaceful protest beginning at the Capitol at noon and later taking attendees around the Square, down East Washington and over to Williamson Street — where black teen Tony Robinson was fatally shot by Madison police in 2015 — had largely dispersed.
There didn’t appear to be much crossover between the individuals clashing with police and those who had demonstrated peacefully hours before.
After the windows at Goodman’s were smashed, people headed down State Street toward campus, followed by a line of two dozen police officers. They chanted “hands up, don’t shoot” and shouted insults at the responding officers, who didn’t appear to respond.
At various points, the progress down State Street stopped. Occasionally more officers would join their colleagues as the march continued toward campus.
Eventually, the crowd there dispersed when police dispensed tear gas as people continued throwing objects at those assembled while chanting and yelling.
Individuals later returned to the base of State Street, smashing windows at Urban Outfitters and Under Armour and turning over large flower pots lining the street.
The clashes continued at the top of State Street, near the Capitol. After a tense, lengthy standoff as crowds pressed up to the new line of officers, police again dispersed tear gas multiple times as people briefly fled the area and later gathered elsewhere.
It’s unclear how long the activity will continue this evening.
This story will be updated.
