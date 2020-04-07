‘People are going to get sick from this’: Fear, uncertainty cloud Wisconsin’s pandemic election

Brook Soltvedt is in charge of running the polling place at Thoreau Elementary School in Madison, Wis., on Tuesday. Soltvedt says the city is taking numerous precautions during the pandemic — including plexiglass shields to separate poll workers from voters, curbside voting, plastic face shields, gloves and plentiful hand sanitizer. Despite that, she says, some people who go to the polls Tuesday will get sick. Photo taken April 6, 2020.

Those steps include providing gloves and plastic face shields for poll workers, some of whom will sit behind plexiglass shields fashioned by the city’s Engineering Department to separate them from voters. And everyone will receive hand sanitizer.

Voters may also use their own black or blue pens, rather than those handled by others and sanitized by poll workers. And Soltvedt expects a lot of people would choose curbside voting, which allows them to complete ballots in their vehicles or outside the school.

“I really feel confident that the city has done about the best that they can do to have this be a — well, I can’t say a safe election,” Soltvedt said Monday. “It’s not going to be a safe election. People are going to get sick from this.”