Five people have applied to fill the open seat on Madison's City Council for the district that covers a large chunk of UW-Madison's campus.
The 8th District seat was left vacant at the end of September after former Ald. Avra Reddy resigned because of an ongoing illness in her family.
The applicants include:
- Yogev Ben-Yitschak, a UW-Madison student who lives at 35 N. Park Street.
- Max Prestigiacomo, a UW-Madison student who lives at 112 Buck Cole, 625 Elm Drive.
- Sally Rohrer, a UW-Madison student who lives at 207 N. Brooks Street.
- Amelia Stastney, a UW-Madison student who lives 207 N. Brooks Street.
- Zach Wood, a former City Council member who lives at 661 Mendota Court, Apt. 305.
Wood was elected to the City Council in 2015 and served two, two-year terms, representing the 8th District, ending his tenure this past spring.
The council's Executive Committee will interview the candidates and recommend someone to the council next week.
The City Council will vote on the recommended candidate at its Nov. 5 meeting. The appointee will serve until the April election.