Wisconsin drivers found guilty of reckless driving or carjacking will face increased penalties under two bipartisan measures signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.

The bills Evers signed Wednesday build off the first law signed by the Democratic governor this legislative session, which allows local officials to impound the vehicle of an individual with repeat reckless driving offenses.

“Wisconsin, like so many states across the country, is seeing a trend in deadly traffic crashes and risky driving behaviors like speeding and reckless driving,” Evers said at a bill-signing event at Milwaukee’s Grace Lutheran Church. “This is putting folks and families and especially our kids at risk in communities all across our state and the consequences can be tragic.”

Among the bills signed Wednesday, Assembly Bill 55 increases penalties for reckless driving. The law doubles the fines for reckless driving from a maximum of $200 to $400. The maximum penalty for a second or subsequent offense would increase from $500 to $1,000.

The law also adds reckless driving to the list of crimes that require offenders to pay a surcharge in addition to any fines or forfeitures. Under the law, individuals found guilty of reckless driving also would have to pay a $435 driver improvement surcharge and a $50 safe ride surcharge.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, about 2,900 people are injured in the state every year by a reckless driver and 113 people died as the result of reckless driving in 2021.

Speaking at the event was Abbie Strong, the wife of Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong, who was killed in October by a reckless driver while driving to church last year.

“He was simply doing what he always did, he dropped his kids off at school and came to work here at Grace Lutheran Church,” Strong said. “So, while tragic and heartbreaking, Aaron losing his life serves a bigger purpose — helping to protect and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Wisconsin.”

The second bipartisan measure signed Wednesday, Senate Bill 76, puts state vehicle theft statutes into a new carjacking category and boosts the maximum prison sentence for carjacking from 40 to 60 years.

“We know that this is not just a Milwaukee or Madison problem,” Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said in a statement. “We have seen carjackings on the rise in every corner of our state. This bill is a common-sense win for our public safety.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have largely supported efforts this session to crack down on crimes such as carjacking and reckless driving, including a measure signed into law last month by Evers that allows cities, villages, towns or counties to pass ordinances to impound vehicles if someone has repeat reckless driving offenses and has not paid a previous fine.

