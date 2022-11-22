Pay raise for Madison City Council members fails; rate to stay at $13.77 an hour

The Madison City Council rejected an ordinance change Tuesday that would have raised annual member pay from $14,904 to $20,604, a failure to finalize the pay hike that had been included in next year's city budget.

After yet another round of lengthy debate on the topic, the council voted 12-7 on the ordinance, but the measure required a 15-vote supermajority to pass.

Council members Syed Abbas, Brian Benford, Sheri Carter, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Charles Myadze, Bill Tishler and Nasra Wehelie voted against the pay raise.

Supporters of the raise argued that it would open up the feasibility of running for elected office for the economically disadvantaged. The city assumes council members work 1,082 hours annually, or about 20.8 hours a week. That makes the travails of public office, particularly for those who work beyond 20 hours, all the more difficult given the compensation is well under what the lowest-paid city employees make.

Those opposed to the raise said it was inappropriate given current economic hardships and the public service focus of the council's work.

Abbas, a former council president, argued that there were other options for making the workload easier for council members, particularly funding council staff.

"I think we should invest in that and help alders with their workload," he said.