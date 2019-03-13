A feisty Mayor Paul Soglin touted a record of achievement and plans to do more, while challenger Satya Rhodes-Conway touted her experience, a collaborative style and called for change in a robust debate before the Downtown Rotary Club of Madison on Wednesday.
Soglin and Rhodes-Conway drew differences on their approach to housing, rising debt, public safety, transportation, racial equity, economic development and other issues in the first one-on-one appearance of the general election campaign before a packed ballroom at the Best Western Premier Park Hotel on Capitol Square.
The mayor set an aggressive tone from the start, hammering in his opening remarks at recent comments by Rhodes-Conway that Madison is a racist city.
"This is not a racist city," he said, contending that Madison shares a legacy with the rest of the country. "You are not racists. The people of this city are not racists. This is a caring compassionate city. There must be accountability in assertions politicians make."
Rhodes-Conway did not directly respond, saying in her opening remarks that opportunities she's been given in the city are not available to everyone and that through her priorities of affordable housing, transit, racial equity and climate change every Madisonian should be given the opportunity to thrive. "I'm eager to get to work," she said.
Later, she said, "folks should not be asking two white people whether or not Madison is a racist city. You should be asking people of color who live here and engage people every day." She said people don't have to be racist for structures and institutions to be racist, and that "trying to deny the problem makes it harder for us to address the problem."
A trust gap
Rhodes-Conway said people of color too often do not feel welcome, and that the city must support minority entrepreneurship in retail, service and entertainment industries. She said she'd create an Office of Community Engagement, and focus on neighborhoods.
Soglin said he's had success and wants more. In the past eight years, for African Americans, unemployment has improved and is now better than state and national rates, income is up and household poverty is down. He said he'd like to expand programs such as one that supported the recent opening of a grocery in the Allied Drive neighborhood and wants to help low-income people connect to health insurance.
On public safety, Rhodes-Conway said the city must bridge a "trust gap" between the Police Department and many residents and that police accountability is "incredibly important." Soglin said the department is already enacting some consultant recommendations on community input and use of force, and he noted dramatic reductions in juvenile arrests over eight years and, since creating a formal peer support program, homicides among African American males since late 2017.
To create more housing, Rhodes-Conway said the city must employ a "full tool box" of approaches, including use of the Affordable House Fund to create units, rehab existing units, and purchase land for the development of housing. The city should streamlines the development process and processes and offer incentives such as density bonuses to those creating housing for lower income workers.
Soglin said he's innovated through use of tax incremental financing (TIF) proceeds and local resources to help developers secure federal tax credits and create more than 1,000 units affordable housing. The city's vacancy rate has climbed from just under 2 percent to above 3 percent, he said. "Show me a city is the United States that's been doing something like that," he said.
Asked about the city's rising debt, Soglin said the city, under a previous administration, failed to invest in infrastructure from 2003-09, and then in 2010-11, borrowing skyrocketed, taking the city on a climbing trajectory of borrowing and debt payments. He said he's tried to bring fiscal responsibility, but has not always been able to convince the council to delay or postpone projects.
Rhodes-Conway said it's important to invest in infrastructure, but that the city hasn't distinguished between wants and needs, questioning investments during Soglin's administration in Judge Doyle Square, the Garver Feed Mill, and the Madison Public Market.
Soglin, a champion of the market, bristled, saying he changed the direction of the long-sought market from one serving Downtown patrons and tourists to one that will provide fresh, nutritious food for locals and entrepreneurial opportunities, especially for minorities.
Changing lives
On economic development, particularly the use of TIF, Soglin trumpeted the city's first Jobs TIF support for booming Exact Sciences, which is creating jobs along with job training through the Urban League of Greater Madison for positions with good pay health insurance and pensions. "That's the innovation I've brought to this city that's going to change lives in the next 10 to 15 years," he said.
Rhodes-Conway gave Soglin credit for Jobs TIFs, but said the city sends mixed messages to the development community through its planning, zoning and TIF rules. The city, she said, should be direct about priorities, such as housing for lower-income workers, and make it easy to do such projects. The city can also do more with "Small Cap TIF," which can be used to improve single-family homes and apartment buildings, she said.
The candidates both voiced support for improved transit, especially Bus Rapid Transit, but differed on details.
Rhodes-Conway, a regular Metro Transit user, said she's committed to BRT and wants to improve the transit system through better service to low-incme people who need it most, those working second and third shifts, and special runs such as those to Epic Systems in Verona.
The mayor said Metro ridership has always increased under his leadership, although not this past year due to low gas prices and the presence of Uber and Lyft, and that he's pursuing plans for BRT even though the city's doesn't have $200 million to implement it. The keys, to BRT, he said, are the state allowing Regional Transit Authorities to raise revenue and federal government support.