Paul Soglin: I'm the longtime mayor of Madison
From the Eight Democrats make their case for why they should be your next governor series
Paul Soglin has been the mayor of Madison off-and-on for nearly half a century, but there was a moment in his young political career when he almost followed a different path — into state politics.
The former student activist and antiwar protester grew up in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood. His mother marched with him in a stroller to protest nuclear proliferation, and as a teenager he picketed against Woolworth’s because the company’s Southern lunch counters had turned away black civil rights workers.
He said he ran for Madison City Council after realizing how isolated the antiwar movement was from the rest of the city and “feeling if I could get on the City Council the rest of the city would have a better understanding of who we were.”
Late in his second council term, Soglin thought it would be “really exciting” to go into the Legislature. But he liked his representative, Democrat Ed Nager, who didn’t seem near retirement (he retired one term later) and instead Soglin ran against two-term conservative Republican mayor Bill Dyke, who had blocked the council’s support for a city bus system.
“I was nervous about taking on an executive position. You can’t avoid all of the critical decisions,” Soglin said. “What I learned in that position was that I actually enjoyed that immense responsibility and that I took pride in not ducking as so many politicians would do.”
Since then he has been elected mayor eight times (with two breaks in between) and prepared 22 city budgets that now total $700 million in operating and capital costs. His experience in office informed his campaign platform that the key to improving quality of life in Wisconsin can be achieved by focusing first on making housing affordable, as well as education, transportation, child care and health care.
Soglin, 73, said he didn’t give state politics another thought until the spring of 2017, after Republicans had passed nearly 130 measures limiting local government control.
“It was just one more disastrous decision by the Walker administration that followed the work of the previous seven years undermining the state’s economy, undermining the public schools (and) environmental degradation,” Soglin said.
Soglin wasn’t sure his position as mayor of liberal Madison would play well outside the capital city, even though the city often ranks among the best places to live in the country. His campaign polling shows him beating Scott Walker in a head-to-head matchup, but public polls have been less generous. One found his standing improved significantly when poll respondents were told who he was.
He sums up his primary strategy thus: “It’s getting the average Democratic voter to remember that Paul Soglin has been the longtime mayor of Madison.”
Paul Soglin
Age: 73
Address: 121 Standish Court, Madison
Family: Married with three adult daughters
Job: Mayor of Madison
Political experience: Madison City Council, 1968-1973; mayor 1973-1979, 1989-1997, 2011-present
Other public service: Board of directors, University YMCA, Madison General Hospital, Financial Accounting Foundation, Near Eastside Community Health Center (now Access Community Health Centers)
Education: Law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School; bachelor’s degree in history, UW-Madison
Website: paulsoglinforgovernor.com
Q&A
What life experience best encapsulates why you are running for governor?
I’ve had 22 years as mayor of the city of Madison and done a pretty good job at it, as well as 25 years in the private sector. None of the candidates has that kind of balance in terms of working in the state of Wisconsin and addressing the needs we have in making our families and our communities successful.
What expertise would you bring to the governor’s office that distinguishes you from your opponents?
I’ve managed organizations, taken responsibility for thousands of employees that’s had an effect on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, and I’ve had to create and manage capital and operating budgets both well over $300 million.
Why are you the best candidate to challenge Scott Walker?
I’m the one candidate who, before announcing that I was going to run for this office, took the time and responsibility of finding out whether or not I could beat Scott Walker. We invested very heavily in a poll … that poll showed conclusively that I can defeat Scott Walker throughout the state of Wisconsin.