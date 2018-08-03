Mayor Paul Soglin committed Thursday to providing funding in his 2019 capital budget for the reconstruction of Buckeye Road, putting the onus on Dane County to do the same.
In an unusual move of announcing specific budget items early, Soglin said he is including approximately $3 million in city funds for the Buckeye Road project.
“The county can decide whether or not it’s going to put in its share or if it’s going to put in its share and make demands and conditions, but the city is there,” Soglin said at a press conference Thursday. “Our dollars are there.”
The county’s share of the project would be an estimated $1.7 million, according to City Engineer Rob Phillips.
Soglin’s executive capital budget will be introduced to the City Council in early September.
Buckeye Road and Cottage Grove Roads are scheduled for reconstruction in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The roads are also county highways, resulting in a dispute between Madison and Dane County over future maintenance responsibilities.
Wednesday night, the Madison Area Transportation Board voted to divert federal funding away from Buckeye Road to avoid losing it. The funds were re-allocated to projects on county highway M and East Johnson Street.
The main source of disagreement between Madison and Dane County is which entity will be responsible for responsibilities like snow plowing, ice control and pavement patching. The county’s policy has been to seek jurisdictional transfer when a roadway segment is improved to urban standards entirely within one municipality.
County officials argue that jurisdictional transfer is needed to keep up with Dane County’s growth and to be able to manage roads as effectively as possible.
“We look forward to continuing to work with our partners to come up with a solution,” Dane County communications director Stephanie Miller said. "No specific decisions have been made at this time.”
The city and county have about one year before a decision needs to be made regarding federal funding allocated for the reconstruction project on Cottage Grove Road. Soglin said this project remains scheduled for 2020.