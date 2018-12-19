House Speaker Paul Ryan denounced an atmosphere of distrust in American politics Wednesday and called on the U.S. to stand up to illiberal regimes abroad, undertake an overhaul of the immigration system and lower entitlement spending as he steps away from nearly two decades in Washington politics.
Ryan, a Janesville native who viewed himself as “just a policy guy,” gave his remarks in an optimistic speech in front of lawmakers at the Library of Congress as he prepares to hand over the gavel to a Democrat, likely U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, whose party won back a majority in the November midterms.
Ryan heralded the work of the House under his leadership, claiming Republicans during majority rule kept their promise of growing the economy and setting America on a better track.
Ryan in April, as signs of a Democratic “blue wave” were mounting, announced he would not seek re-election.
In his farewell address he championed the GOP tax law he argued has made American tax rates some of the most competitive in the world, a “historic rebuilding” of the American military, increases in U.S. energy production and sanctions placed on American enemies.
But Ryan, who was Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s 2012 running mate, admitted he could not overcome political realities preventing his party from undertaking an overhaul to entitlement spending, what he coined as his party’s greatest unfinished business.
“I believe we can be the generation that saves our entitlement programs,” Ryan said. “And frankly we will need to be.”
Democrats, however, have pointed to an April report from the Congressional Budget Office showing the 2017 Republican tax law would add $1.9 trillion to the federal deficit over a decade.
Ryan had focused on other means to control the deficit, such as helping to usher through an unsuccessful attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act after the election of President Trump. The bill lacked the votes to pass the Senate.
Ryan, whose speech comes after intense immigration rhetoric during the fall campaign season and continued calls from Trump to spend billions on a border wall, said an overhaul of the immigration system with a focus on border security, enforcement and changes to the visa system, is overdue.
Ryan said part of the immigration solution will entail a legal pathway for so-called “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, and other undocumented immigrants to more easily participate in American society.
“In order to fix the system, you have to reset the system. In order to truly enforce the law, you have to get people right with the law,” Ryan said.
Ryan also suggested the U.S. maintain an unabashed confidence as a moral leader abroad as national media Wednesday reported Trump is considering a rapid withdrawal of all 2,000 troops in Syria within 30 days. He additionally called on leaders to better address the challenge he says China poses to the West, and urged Americans not to be complacent in the face of growing threats of authoritarianism abroad.
The outgoing speaker also bemoaned the fraught political environment he claimed is amplified by technology that “preys on people’s fears.”
“We default to lazy litmus tests and shopworn denunciations,” Ryan said. “It is exhausting. It saps meaning from our politics.”
Ryan in October 2016 had vowed not to campaign with Trump for the remainder of the presidential campaign after a video surfaced of the then-candidate making derogatory remarks about women, but he has since said his relationship with the president has improved.
As Ryan makes his exit, he will be replaced in Wisconsin’s 1st District by incoming UW Board of Regents member Bryan Steil, a Republican.