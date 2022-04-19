Patrick Miles unseats Analiese Eicher as Dane County Board Chair

A person of color will lead the Dane County Board for the first time, marking a new direction for the most diverse Board on record, which is set to take up ongoing efforts at criminal justice reform and expanding affordable housing.

Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, defeated incumbent Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, for the Board's top post during its organizational meeting Tuesday night. Miles, a 16-year supervisor from McFarland, has led some of the Board's most influential committees, touting himself as a leader who can find common ground on the 37-member Board.

"I would be very proud to be the first person of color elected to the County Board chair, to help us put a new face on county government and send a message to the community that we are stepping up and ready to address all the issues of disparity and inclusivity," Miles said before Tuesday night's leadership vote.

A development services specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Miles, who is Asian, spoke during the meeting about his upbringing as the youngest of five children with a single mother who struggled to access social services.

"Looking back on those difficult times, I recognize now very profoundly that the things that we do, the support we provide, the services that we prioritize have a profound effect on people's lives," Miles said.

Miles won Tuesday night's secret ballot by a 20-17 vote.

Eicher had led the Board since January 2020, stewarding it through the COVID-19 pandemic and the calls for criminal justice reform that sprouted from the protests after the police killing of George Floyd. Her tenure on the Board saw the passage of a 21-part criminal justice reform package, the creation of a broadband task force and the distribution of COVID-19 stimulus funds to businesses and non-profits.

Newcomer to the Board Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, said in her statement to nominate Miles as chair that he had been one of the first officials to meet with her after she announced her candidacy.

"As a first-time candidate for anything, I was nervous about running, unsure of the election process, and quite frankly weary of how I as a Black woman would be received in these spaces," Pellebon said. "Supervisor Miles sat with me and allayed my fears."

Yet the Board's most liberal members did not manage to elect one of their own as vice chair, the Board's second highest post which plays a key role in whipping votes. Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, defeated Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District, for the post on a 19-18 vote.

Schauer, a staff attorney for the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, had been supported for vice-chair by Eicher.

Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, a newly elected supervisor, went unchallenged to serve as the Board's second vice chair.

Among the Board's most pressing issues include the ongoing county jail expansion and consolidation project, alleviating the county's housing crunch and supporting litigation against PFAS manufacturers.

The Board approved a $16 million compromise plan earlier this year to close a funding gap for the jail project. Some supervisors criticized the plan as a last minute effort to deny a critical vote on the jail to new supervisors.

