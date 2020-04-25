Partners chased vision for once-decaying Capitol Square

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Decades ago, Madison’s Capitol Square was in decay, nothing like the magnetic mix of stylish architecture, offices, housing, trendy bars and restaurants the iconic location offers today.

But two young developers, Brad Binkowski and Tom Neujahr, saw a future. They believed in it, and they staked their careers on it. That vision helped transform the Square into a vibrant core for the city.

And now Binkowski and Neujahr, as principals of Urban Land Interests, are proposing a $125 million redevelopment project that would remake another block of the Square they helped revitalize so many years ago.

None of what is now largely taken for granted was predestined. In the 1970s, East Towne and West Towne malls had opened and retailers deserted the Square for the suburbs. No one had created new office space since the glassy U.S. Bank Building was built in 1973. There was no new housing. The city built above-ground parking garages on the Square’s outer ring, which deadened street life in those spots.

“No one was investing in Downtown Madison,” Binkowski said.

“The Square reminded me of a ghost town after 5 p.m.,” said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who was elected to the Council in 1995. “The Square was the underbelly of the State Capitol.”