Partners chased vision for once-decaying Capitol Square

Decades ago, Madison’s Capitol Square was in decay, nothing like the magnetic mix of stylish architecture, offices, housing, trendy bars and restaurants the iconic location offers today.
But two young developers, Brad Binkowski and Tom Neujahr, saw a future. They believed in it, and they staked their careers on it. That vision helped transform the Square into a vibrant core for the city.
And now Binkowski and Neujahr, as principals of Urban Land Interests, are proposing a $125 million redevelopment project that would remake another block of the Square they helped revitalize so many years ago.
None of what is now largely taken for granted was predestined. In the 1970s, East Towne and West Towne malls had opened and retailers deserted the Square for the suburbs. No one had created new office space since the glassy U.S. Bank Building was built in 1973. There was no new housing. The city built above-ground parking garages on the Square’s outer ring, which deadened street life in those spots.
“No one was investing in Downtown Madison,” Binkowski said.
“The Square reminded me of a ghost town after 5 p.m.,” said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who was elected to the Council in 1995. “The Square was the underbelly of the State Capitol.”
Into that landscape came Binkowski and Neujahr and ULI, the company they created in 1974.
Aiming for true urbanism
The pair, who met while employed at Inland Steel Development Co., branched out on their own in ‘74 and two years later took on their first redevelopment project, the conversion of an abandoned, 1890s-era mineral water bottling house in downtown Waukesha into 27 apartments.
“It was about to be condemned, torn down,” Binkowski said. “That was the start of our redevelopment efforts.”
It was, Neujahr said, a harbinger of things to come.
The modest start led to 18 projects in five Wisconsin cities where vacant historic properties including a hospital, hotel, elementary schools, fire station, tobacco warehouses and more were converted to new uses.
The early efforts include the conversion of Madison Fire Station No. 2 at 301 N. Broom St. into office space in 1980; the landmark former Doty School, built at 351 W. Wilson St. in 1906, into condos in 1982; and the landmark former Lincoln School, built at 720 E. Gorham St. in 1915, into apartments in 1985.
“All of these buildings allow you to envision how they served society during much earlier periods in the city’s history,” said Kurt Stege, president of the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation. “All continue to benefit the community in their current functions and in their impressive visual appearance.”
Each project was an education, the partners said. With Lincoln School, which sits next to James Madison Park, ULI placed parking underground with grass over the garage, which preserved the natural setting and was a revelation that would influence bigger projects on Capitol Square.
By the 1980s, a prime block on the Square bordered by East Main, East Doty, South Pinckney streets and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was a collection of worn and underutilized buildings and a surface parking lot. Properties had been for sale for a long time.
Then, in 1988, began a transformation that would forever change the complexion of the Capitol Square — Block 89.
Combining underground parking, first-floor retail, and large floor spaces for offices — with a combination of reuse of buildings and new construction — ULI re-imagined the block.
ULI renovated the former J.C. Penney department store, adding two stories and a five-story addition at the south end of the building, now called One East Main. It bought and renovated the former National Mutual Benefit insurance building built at the corner of East Doty Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in 1922.
The developer agreed to landmark the historic Burrows Block building, built in 1856 of sandstone and brick in the Renaissance Revival style at the corner of East Doty and South Pinckney streets but marred when its third floor was demolished by a former owner. ULI demolished the building and reconstructed its original three-story form using some of the brick from the original facade.
The 10-story, 10 E. Doty Building with its rusty brick and curved exterior walls and glassy top, rose next to the reconstructed Burrows Block, and the 10-story glass, steel and stone 33 E. Main office building completed Block 89 in 2005. The city provided tax incremental financing (TIF) to the project, largely for the 743 underground parking spaces.
On the inside, the buildings are connected and served by large floor spaces and multiple outdoor terraces. But most people connect at the street level to its retail and restaurants, including Johnny Delmonico’s, Marigold Kitchen, BelAir Cantina, DULUX, Starbucks and Tavernakaya.
“It’s a complete ecosystem, Binkowski said. “This truly is urbanism.”
Breaking the mold
But there’s more.
Among the highlights, ULI opened the Tobacco Lofts in a landmark structure at Findorff Yards in 2006, the start of a multi-phase housing development that also brought new units with an architectural edge near Brittingham Bay.
Two years later, ULI bought U.S. Bank Plaza on the Square, designed by the same firm that did the Sears Tower in Chicago, and launched a major interior and exterior renovation, creating first floor space for a relocated L’eToile restaurant and its sister eatery, Graze. ULI also bought and restored the art deco Tenney Plaza office building at the crossroads of North and South Pinckney streets.
In 2018, ULI completed a $115 million renovation of the former Anchor Bank properties at West Main and South Carroll streets on the Square. The project remade an obsolete, nine-story office building, now home to the booming tech firm Zendesk, and razed a structure with seven floors of above ground parking across the street to create a 528-space underground garage topped with a 10-story apartment building with 80 units. The city delivered $13.5 million in TIF for the parking garage.
ULI still owns all its projects, meaning attention to detail and building to last, Binkowski said. It now has 135 employees and 181 commercial tenants.
“If anyone had the most to do with the transformation of the Square, Tom and Brad are the two guys who led the way, with a lot of assistance from other folks,” Verveer said. “(Still) some may say it’s not healthy to have one landlord control so much of our premium real estate.”
